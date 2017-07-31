Municipal Court

Persist disorderly conduct – Heather M. Shirer, Columbus, $250 fine, $153.20 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Agg burglary – Robert L. Bradley, 705 East Fourth St., bound over, $111.80 costs.

Poss sch III dr – Idris K. Gaither, Mansfield, bound over, $116 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Idris K. Gaither, Mansfield, bound over, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Idris K. Gaither, Mansfield, bound over, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – James Webb, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 9, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Disorderly conduct – James Webb, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 9, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Stop after accident – Heather Schrake, Richwood, dismissed, $120 costs.

Speeding – Randy R. Wilde, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Improper pass – Mary E. Wygant, Richwood, $50 fine, $154.70 costs.

Speeding – David G. Muston, Pittsboro, IN, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Charles Benick, Ostrander, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Cody M. Hamer, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephanie A. Birt, 150 Cottonwood Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric L. Matson, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Drew S. Bishoff, Mechanicsburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Earl D. Elliott, LaRue, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Takanori Yamamoto, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Robert S. Russell, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Assured clear distance – Robert S. Russell, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Corey L. Carroll, Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Cheryl A. Teel, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Expired plates – Norbert Miscovich, 541 Beech Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Keshee A. Harris, Springfield, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Nikia Warner, Lima, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Stop sign – Thomas J. Santiago, Ostrander, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Unauth use prop – Ryan N. Hughes, 110 South Oak St., $250 fine, $200 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Hunt w/o permission – Ryan N. Hughes, 110 South Oak St., $500 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Hunt w/o orange – Ryan N. Hughes, 110 South Oak St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Hunt w/o license – Ryan N. Hughes, 110 South Oak St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Inducing panic – Jefford S. Zook, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Tele harassment – Jefford S. Zook Columbus, $600 fine, $163.60 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp.

Seat belt – Thomas J. Santiago, Miamisburg, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Jeremy L. Larrick, 264 North Cherry, $150 fine, $38 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana –Jeremy L. Larrick, 264 North Cherry, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

OVI – Kenneth R. Crumb, Richwood, $750 fine, $365 susp., $160 costs, 30 days jail 27 susps., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail to control – Jessica P. Wilt, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Traffic light – Jeffrey A. Altizer, 14872 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jeffrey A. Altizer, 14872 Watkins Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

