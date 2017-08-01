Municipal Court

Speeding – Harlan F. Jackson II, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – Dacosta O. Adade, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Willie B. Wheat, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Mollie L. Schwarm, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert J. Loeffler III, 1591 Valley Drive, $33 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michael C. Capuano, Carmel, IN, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kathy J. Melvin, 9311 DeGood Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Gianni S. Gasbarro, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Edmund E. Columber, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Eric J. Sanders, Hilliard, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Yutaka Suga, Dublin, $33 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alanna D. Sanks, Lima, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Ryan J. Riddle, 14950 Payne Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Nickalos C. Brown, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – December D. Rose, Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to reg – Jonathan M. Merti, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robin L. Gifford, Flatwoods, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy D. Randall, Powell, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer M. Tuller, New Carlisle, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Katherine E. Crocco, 1672 Meadowlark Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired OL – Eswar C. Gudaru, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Eswar C. Gudaru, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Timothy A. Wilson, Howard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael J. Semon, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Paige L. Miller, Cable, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Devonte L. Carter Collier, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Delanie B. Wolf, Minster, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason N. Ledley, 19766 Parrott Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark A. Hirtzinger, Chillicothe, $58 fine, $165 costs.

License forfeit – Mark A. Hirtzinger, Chillicothe, $300 fine, $130 costs.

FRA susp – Mark A. Hirtzinger, Chillicothe, dismissed, $28 costs.

Left of center – Mark A. Hirtzinger, Chillicothe, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Trena Bright, Richwood, $600 fine, $345 costs, 60 days jail 57 susp.

Theft – Megan M. Yates, Columbus, dismissed, $270 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Michael A. McCain, Columbus, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – DeAndre L. Palmer, Columbus, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Possess marijuana – Jesse A. Rosales, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $98 costs.

OVI – Danny E. Jordan, Richwood, dismissed, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Danny E. Jordan, Richwood, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Danny E. Jordan, Richwood, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Norman A. Barcus III, 924 White Oak Court, $600 fine, $170 costs.

Speeding – James C. Plumstead, Worthington, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

No OL – Jeffery Routt, Kenton, $150 fine,$170 costs.

Improper pass – Aaron L. Spellman, Greer, SC, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Richard J. Ridge, Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Stop sign – Ricky A. Alvarez, 17395 Moore Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Timothy E. Lane, 19300 Springdale Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Donald C. Rutter Jr., West Mansfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Mario A. Rodriguez Rodriguez, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

