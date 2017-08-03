Municipal Court

Assured clear distance – Paul W. Rowlands, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy A. Keith, Marion, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Stop sign – Alex K. Sanford, Cable, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Left of center – Joshua P. Gladden, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding –Hari N. Siwakoti, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Charles Blair, Lakeview, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Mathew Smith, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Leslie K. Errol, Columbus, $55 fine, $89 costs.

No OL – Carl Carpenter, Ostrander, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Follow too close – Carl Carpenter, Ostrander, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Carl Carpenter, Ostrander, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Shawn L. Robey II, Marengo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Steven V. Hubbard, Marendo, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to reg – David D. Coover, Plain City, $55 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ken E. Fouch II, Hilliard, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua D. Bloomfield, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Vernon C. Hall, Maysville, KY, $600 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug abuse inst – Bryan D. Beverly, Raymond, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 29 susp.

Disorderly conduct – Justin Knipp, 554 East Sixth St., $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew S. Bradley, Columbus, $22 fine, $58 costs.

Seat belt – Matthew S. Neill, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

License forfeit – Stephanie N. Mollett, Marion, $600 fine, $241 costs.

Seat belt – Stephanie N. Mollett, Marion, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Wallace II, Marion, $55 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Gregory L. Champion, Fremont, NC, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Left of center – Michael G. Sweeney, West Mansfield, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Ariel N. Raver, Circleville, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to yield – Amanda L. Cicola, 573 Summer Tree Loop, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew R. Winters, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trevor D. Wieland, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Monica R. Slaughter, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chelsea D. Marshall, Richwood, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Brooke L. Blanton, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Lauren M. Gleason, Sidney, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anna M. Norton, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandi N. Payne, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Tammy K. DeGood, 22381 White Stone Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Gerald T. Keeton, Magnetic Springs, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Speeding – Whitney L. Willoughby, 14113 Oxford Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher E. Tuohy, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John D. Danhauser, Logansport, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Catherine S. Beavers, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Marcie A. Parker, 271 Scott Farms Blvd, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Patricia K. Wheat, Prospect, $30 fine, $33 costs.

Speeding – Beth J. Graves, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessica C. Crampton, Milwaukee, WI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lija J. Kooliyatt, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Robin F. Lemaster, 157A Tulip Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

