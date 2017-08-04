Municipal Court

Stop sign – Nathan A. Newcombe, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Sarah A. Arango, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – April N. Booker, 1128 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anthony E. Banks, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Jonathan T. Rutan, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired reg – Marcus R. Quinn, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Carolyn E. Joyce, Columbus, dismissed, $270 costs.

Possess sch subs – Jessica L. Beveridge, Middle Point, $600 fine, $180 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Theft – Melissa S. Rummell, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 9, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Leave scene accident – Josh Reppart, 726 Kenny Lane, $600 fine, $365 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Assured clear distance – Josh Reppart, 726 Kenny Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Charles T. Ferguson, Zanesville, $750 fine, $365 susp., $193 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Seat belt – Rachel A. Yoder, DeGraff, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Dipen R. Patwa, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jill C. Personett, Ft. Thomas, KY, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Jasmine M. Lariviere, St. German, WI, $75 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Timothy M. Rall, 12050 Watkins Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Mac Davidson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Megan N. Jones, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Zachary J. Proffitt, Fairfield, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Tyler A. Thierry, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Dustin R. Brown, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lawrence R. Hartman, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mokdad H. Ibrahim, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tema E. Smith-Bosken, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erica L. Lucas, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cherish L. Lauderback, DeGraff, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Madisson M. Gilmore, Columbus, $58 fine, $8 5costs.

Non-compliance – Derek Drake, 124 Second St., $600 fine, $120 costs.

Fail annual reg – Derek Drake, 124 Second St., $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Tierre A. Jefferson, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Toshiyuki Oka, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Toshiko Swartz, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Jesie Green, 11780 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Tammy M. Smith, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Jack H. Fox II, Bellefontaine, $1000 fine, $173 costs.

No OL – Jack H. Fox II, Bellefontaine, dismissed, $28 costs.

Violate protect order – Rylan M. Burrie, Newark, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Criminal mischief – Aaron M. Miller, 19153 Poling Road, $300 fine, $162 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Possess hashish – James D. Joseph, Dublin, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Persist disorderly conduct – Adam Brumfield, Powell, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

