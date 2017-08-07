Municipal Court

Non-compliance – Earl R. Wright, St. Marys, $600 fine, $148 costs.

Speeding – Eleni Hambrick, Ostrander, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Patrick J. Roberts, Marion, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Dhan M. Tamang, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Howard S. Joseph, Johnstown, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Bernadette B. Siekman, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Zachary R. Boyd, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Madison B. Walker, Ostrander, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alfredo O. Barragan, Shrewsbury, MA, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kristin L. Thompson, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tiffany Y. Latta, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Edna M. Pendleton, LaRue, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Derek L. Fischer, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Robert L. Wood, Newark, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Linda F. McCarty, Sandusky, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Katherine A. Barnes, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kayla E. White, Lima, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Bobbie J. Adkins, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Tony E. Crabtree, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Leslie L. Kastner, 450 Damascus Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Patty L. Evans, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Danny L. Moore Jr., Marion, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Sthitapragna Swain, 714 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John T. Hawkes Jr., Springfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Doyle D. Nichols Jr., Larwill, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Duane A. Kuhler, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Donald R. Bolling, Kenton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Joshua T. Johnson, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Taylor D. Segner, 324 Restoration Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Franklin V. Laws, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Victoria C. Long, Kenton, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas A. Stewart, Bloomingdale, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overweight – David G. Warren, Lancaster, $123 fine, $88 cots.

Speeding – Daniel J. Brewbaker, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Matthew O’Brien, 1013 Collins Avenue, dismissed, $28 costs.

License forfeit – Mark A. Leffel, Urbana, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Non-compliance – Mark A. Lefel, Urbana, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Darcie J. Williams, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Darcie J. Williams, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

