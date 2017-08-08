Municipal Court

Physical control – Matthew O’Brien, 1013 Collins Avenue, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $187 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Michael L. Miller II, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Linda L. Shafer, Rushsylvania, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – James W. Rausch, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William M. Hutras, Dulbin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Karla J. Vanhoose, North Lewisburg, $1050 fine, $365 susp., $185 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Expired plates – Nicholas A. Stein, Columbus, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Fail to control – Kimberly E. Hiser, 19726 Delaware County Line Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Matthew D. Monk, Ostrander, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kaye A. Lengerich, Maplewood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 cost.

Speeding – Zitao Liu, Troy, MI, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Max M. Evans, Lewis Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Marlen D. Roose, East Liberty, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to control – Andrew R. Gross, North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Elijah L. Bennett, Hilliard, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Speeding – John C. Cutter, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Susp/rev – Elijah L. Bennett, Hilliard, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Non-compliance – Elijah L. Bennett, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Rachel M. Janovsky, Dublin dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Marked lanes – Theresa E. Miller, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Russell E. Crawford Jr., Ada, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail move over – Darcie J. Williams, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jeffery T. Henry, South Charleston, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Michael T. Goodwin, 18875 Dog Leg Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Tara J. Meadows, London, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lynzee A. Dodd, 719C West Fifth St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Joanna K. Bambeck, Powell, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Jonathan R. Boehm, Grove City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Mackenzie S. Ramge, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy D. Jones, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

