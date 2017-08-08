Municipal Court
Physical control – Matthew O’Brien, 1013 Collins Avenue, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $187 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Speeding – Michael L. Miller II, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Linda L. Shafer, Rushsylvania, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – James W. Rausch, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – William M. Hutras, Dulbin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
OVI – Karla J. Vanhoose, North Lewisburg, $1050 fine, $365 susp., $185 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Expired plates – Nicholas A. Stein, Columbus, $58 fine, $38 costs.
Fail to control – Kimberly E. Hiser, 19726 Delaware County Line Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Matthew D. Monk, Ostrander, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Kaye A. Lengerich, Maplewood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 cost.
Speeding – Zitao Liu, Troy, MI, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Max M. Evans, Lewis Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Seat belt – Marlen D. Roose, East Liberty, $30 fine, $91 costs.
Fail to control – Andrew R. Gross, North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.
No OL – Elijah L. Bennett, Hilliard, $58 fine, $145 costs.
Speeding – John C. Cutter, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.
Susp/rev – Elijah L. Bennett, Hilliard, $600 fine, $120 costs.
Non-compliance – Elijah L. Bennett, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.
Speeding – Rachel M. Janovsky, Dublin dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Marked lanes – Theresa E. Miller, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Russell E. Crawford Jr., Ada, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Fail move over – Darcie J. Williams, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Jeffery T. Henry, South Charleston, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Michael T. Goodwin, 18875 Dog Leg Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Tara J. Meadows, London, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Lynzee A. Dodd, 719C West Fifth St., $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Joanna K. Bambeck, Powell, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Seat belt – Jonathan R. Boehm, Grove City, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Mackenzie S. Ramge, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Timothy D. Jones, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
