Municipal Court

No OL – Henry D. Morris, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Jacob P. Watts-Stgermain, Old Lyme, CT, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Johnathon L. Patterson, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Rick L. Beckley, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Improper back/start – Robert E. Mosier, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Codi K. Simpson, 1517 Rebecca Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Violate protect order – Bart W. Wilson, Plain City, $1000 fine, $160 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding –Andrew Dougherty, Woodstock, $72 fine, $168 costs.

No OL – Brandi R. Valentine, Galloway, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Andrew R. Dougherty, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Russell A. Glaub, Plain City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Jarod W. Ramsey, Irwin, $30 fine, $91 costs.

No OL – Jason P. Pitz, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 59, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Fail to control – Amity L. Stokes, Cable, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Arthur J. Jacobsen, Dublin, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ashlyn L. Zerangue, Marion, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Melanie M. Havens, Middleburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott P. Tarasiewicz, 771 Milcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jeffery J. Stephens, Mt. Victory, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to control – Christian J. Koch, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel Lambert Jr., Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chester D. Flavell, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erin G. Clepper, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Taija R. Mills, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Bystrom, 305 Caddie Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kristi M. Allen, West Liberty, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael D. Bennett II, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Left of center – Caleb T. Kutney, 18600 Barker Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lakdon C. Oribello, 1189 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy T. Roush, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yosuke Araya, 206 Tsurumaki, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chandra Kanth Ganji, 833 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Barbara A. Tompkins, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew F. Rose, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Eric G.H. Coe, Lakeview, $600 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail 29 susp.

Possess criminal tools – Eric G.H. Coe, Lakeview, $600 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Attempted theft – Heather N. Reck, 836 Collins Avenue, Apt 4, $600 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Seth J. Hall, 18210 St. Rt. 31, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Timothy M. Cummings Jr., Marion, $52 fine, $3 costs.

Theft – Kathrine Monnin, Broadway, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Fail to reg dog – Kerry Houston, 256 West Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

