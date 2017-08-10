Municipal Court

Fail to control dog – Donna R. Kirklin, West Mansfield, $25 fine, $98 costs.

Concentration – Carrie L. Chapman, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 19A, $750 fine, $365 susp., $210 costs, 30 days jail 24 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Drug susp – Norman A. Barcus, 924 Whit Oak Court, $600 fine, $180 susp., $135 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Erica R. Adams, Dublin, $75 fine, $110 costs.

No OL – Antonio Z. Searrano, Columbus, $58 fine, $98 costs.

Fail to yield – Antonio Z. Searrano, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Olivia M. Wilson, 11975 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew C. Wilson, Prospect, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Robert M. Taylor, Galloway, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Abdellah Moudden, 617 Poppy Lane, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Carlee A. Rowland, Ostrander, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Improper back/start – Michael P. Parry, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jacob W. Bowers, Mechanicsburg, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Charles M. Hughes, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sherri R. Lanning, Hilliard, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – John E. Ford, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kaylie M. Lowrie, Cardington, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Sarah A. Gossard, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Eryn J. Fleurival, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Amy J. Stephens, Lakeview, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Cler view front – Krista Bundy, Plain City, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – William G. Owens Jr., Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Pranay Ranjan, St. Louis, MO, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mckenna M. Metskier, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brenda M. Nelson, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Melanie I. Hartley, 812 West Ninth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Left of center – Jason D. McKean, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Patrick T. Grooms, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelly J. Godwin, 1450 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alan W. Mansfield, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sarah R. Crickard, Irwin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

OVI – Zachary B. Vachio, 1380 Mill Park Drive, $750 fine, $180 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Left of center – Zachary B. Vachio, 1380 Mill Park Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Dale R. Clark, Waldo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph M. Lewis, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Brian A. Meyer, Dublin, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Christopher S. Young, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trent J. Jester, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

