Municipal Court

Possess marijuana – Andrew Woolley, West Liberty, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

No OL – Nellie N. Lewis, Delaware, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Assured clear distance – Seth K. Amponsah, Berrien Springs, MI, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $218 costs.

Seat belt – Savarrah N. Crabtree, 566 Watkins Glenn Blvd, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Kelly A. Ziccardi, 2130 Silverspur Lane, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

FRA susp – Jonathan O’Hara, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Seat belt – Jonathan O’Hara, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jerry L. Mershon, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – Donna R. Lehr, Pataskala, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paul J. Ferrara, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – James H. Reed III, Powell, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Steven N. Vallette, Millersport, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kimberlee S. O’Grady, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Melissa L. Roseberry, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Adam J. Burckholter, Celina, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy Rae, Cleveland Heights, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Harish K. Pasapula, 787 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James S. Eley, East Liberty, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Dakota J. Kelson, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Chad M. Pettry, 18128 Bear Swamp Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Christy L. Warner, Galloway, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Christopher A. Orahood, Belle Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Bruce W. Sheetz, 1393 Valley Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason D. Church, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Regina M. Perfetto, Douglasville, GA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan T. Rutan, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anthony B. Dawkins, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Richard W. Fuller, 1072 Clovernoll Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher S. Converse, Little Rock, AR, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Roger S. Mar, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jillian L. Phillips, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Drew J. Swavel, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – John R. Strand, Ostrander, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Allison Balas, Pueblo, CO, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Todd A. Smith, Plain City, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Domestic violence – Norman A. Barcus III, 924 White Oak Court, $600 fine, $145 costs, 90 days jail 75 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Sierra C. Coffey, 15839 Myers Road, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

OVI – Zachary B. Vachio, 1380 Mill Park Drive, $750 fine, $180 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Left of center – Zachary B. Vachio, 1380 Mill Park Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Dale R. Clark, Waldo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph M. Lewis, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Brian A. Meyer, Dublin, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Christopher S. Young, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trent J. Jester, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments