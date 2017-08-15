Municipal Court
Disorderly conduct – Dustin Brentlinger, 626 East Fourth St., $150 fine, $95 costs.
Speeding – Uriel B. Israel, Lewis Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Stop sign – Stacy N. Shelton, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Michaela Slater, Benton Harbor, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Assured clear distance – Abdurahman M. Hussein, Columbus, $25 fine.
Stop sign – Stephanie L. Aloe, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Nathaniel Rosso, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Robert M. Hook, Dayton, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Window tint – Timothy A. Kilgore, Peebles, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Christopher R. Emswiler, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Rebecca Neff, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Jamie W. Fairchild, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Alyssa N. Smith, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – David J. Rinaldi Jr., Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Isabella C. Jarrell, 21255 Raymond Road, $55 fine, $113 costs.
Marked lanes – Blake A. Hulett, Indianapolis, IN, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Johanne E. Doty, Fairborn, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Carmen R. Suaverdez, 633 Millcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Cheyanne N. Wade, 12281 Morey Courtright Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Traffic light – Hailey S. Christian, 610 Millwood Blvd, $53 fine.
Speeding – Spencer E. Haney, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Sondra K. Dury, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Derek P. Grosso, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Nicholas B. Fowler, 21515 Raymond Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Surisetty L. Kumar, Peoria, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Dennis G. Wieland, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Devan C. Smith, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Casey J. Rausch, Irwin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Tyler J. Hohman, Westerville, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – John J. Bingham, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jasmin R. Caughman, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Shaun M. Russell, 321 ½ West Third St., $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – George S. Stylianou, Katy, TX, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Cole M. Weston, Blacklick, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to control – Steven L. Deselem, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to reg – Steven L. Deselem, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Steven L. Deselem, Springfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Michelle A. Tremains, 13209 Industrial Pkwy, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Richard D. Johnson, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Shun M. Russell, 321 ½ Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Reyna Diaz, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.
For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.