Municipal Court

Disorderly conduct – Dustin Brentlinger, 626 East Fourth St., $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Uriel B. Israel, Lewis Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Stacy N. Shelton, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michaela Slater, Benton Harbor, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Abdurahman M. Hussein, Columbus, $25 fine.

Stop sign – Stephanie L. Aloe, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Nathaniel Rosso, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robert M. Hook, Dayton, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Window tint – Timothy A. Kilgore, Peebles, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Christopher R. Emswiler, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Rebecca Neff, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jamie W. Fairchild, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alyssa N. Smith, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David J. Rinaldi Jr., Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Isabella C. Jarrell, 21255 Raymond Road, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Marked lanes – Blake A. Hulett, Indianapolis, IN, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Johanne E. Doty, Fairborn, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carmen R. Suaverdez, 633 Millcrest Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Cheyanne N. Wade, 12281 Morey Courtright Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Traffic light – Hailey S. Christian, 610 Millwood Blvd, $53 fine.

Speeding – Spencer E. Haney, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sondra K. Dury, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Derek P. Grosso, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas B. Fowler, 21515 Raymond Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Surisetty L. Kumar, Peoria, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dennis G. Wieland, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Devan C. Smith, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Casey J. Rausch, Irwin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tyler J. Hohman, Westerville, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – John J. Bingham, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jasmin R. Caughman, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Shaun M. Russell, 321 ½ West Third St., $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – George S. Stylianou, Katy, TX, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cole M. Weston, Blacklick, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Steven L. Deselem, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Steven L. Deselem, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Steven L. Deselem, Springfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Michelle A. Tremains, 13209 Industrial Pkwy, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard D. Johnson, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shun M. Russell, 321 ½ Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Reyna Diaz, Toledo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

