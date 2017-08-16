Municipal Court

Concentration – Darren M.W. Moore, Columbus, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail/reinstate – Darren M.W. Moore, Columbus, $600 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Denver L. Claywell, Hico, WV, $58 fine, $135 costs.

Seat belt – Denver L. Claywell, Hico, WV, $30 fine, $96 costs.

Theft – Brandon J. Russell, Bellefontaine, $250 fine, $251 costs, 60 days jail 43 susp.

Persist disorderly conduct – Bruce R. Poole, Magnetic Springs, $250 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail.

Persist disorderly conduct – Zackjery Jones, Delaware, $250 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Possess marijuana – Christian A. Binion, 733 Corbel Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Non-compliance – Darin J. Rognon, 723 South Walnut St., $600 fine, $120 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Chad M. Neumeier, Columbus, $150 fine, $85 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess hashish – Chad M. Neumeier, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail/reinstate – Christopher E. Spradlin, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 120, $600 fine, $170 costs.

OL forfeit – Christopher E. Spradlin, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 120, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Ricky L. Robison, 18744 Allen Center Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Emily R. Alderman, Elida, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Emily J. Hines-Humphreys, Marion, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Assured clear distance – Christopher J. Rainey, Nelsonville, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Janos Simon, Hilliard, $58 fine, $107 costs.

Speeding – Ashley M. Kallay, Loveland, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael G. Kerns, Celina, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Alysia D. Yager, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Conner J. Johnson, 303 West Sixth St., $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Beja R. Handley, Gahanna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher L. Howell, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Overweight – Jason J. Carter, Sunbury, $263 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Scott W. Anderson, 13699 U.S. Hwy 36, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Craig A. Griffith, 211 South Maple St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Queen, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chad G. Peters, Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Shabbir Raziuddin, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Corey L. Dixon, Richwood, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Seat belt – Corey L. Dixon, Richwood, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Nathan J. Zurbrugg, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ashley M. Shanks, Hilliard, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Chris L. Pollard, Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kendall E. Overturf, 13997 Watkins Road, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Ronald L. Bash, Ostrander, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Assured clear distance – Joshua J. Beers, 511 Clydsdale Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Virginia L. Russell, 959 Walker Woods Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Demetrios A. Manus, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Julia L. Woods, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments