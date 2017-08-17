Municipal Court

Speeding – Cristian Toto Toto, Lake Station, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tracey L. Walker, 900 Milford Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Rachael M. Lahodik, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Janet J. Williamson, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Renee T. Laaksonen, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bradley J. Harvey, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sarah E. Shenefield, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Philip E. Johnson, Lancaster, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – James E. White, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lucas J. Greiner, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zacharay X. Ratliff, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Chance W. Haynes, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Zachary R. Cornette, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brittany R. Yoder, Columbus, $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Brittany R. Yoder, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Chad M. Neumeier, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Traffic light – John L. Sprague, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronald A. Phillips Jr., Lima, $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Jessica L. Hruby, London, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jackie S. Stanford, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lisa M. Borkowski-Ludwig, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Leigh T. Stauffer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trent M. Hites, Forest, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Wheel protector – Derek A. Graham, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Martin C. Hernandez, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Austin P. Smith, Chester, NH, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David W. Kupper, Harrod, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy A. May, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kayla M. Linnane, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alexis N. Hall, Waynesville, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Akisa K. Givens, Lakewood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Taylor R. Scheffter, Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sainihal R. Gavva, Ashburn, VA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan C. Sykes, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sharon K. McGlone, Irwin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Glen E. Auker, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Adison J. Hawn, 658 Kenny Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

