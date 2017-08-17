Municipal Court
Speeding – Cristian Toto Toto, Lake Station, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Tracey L. Walker, 900 Milford Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Follow too close – Rachael M. Lahodik, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Janet J. Williamson, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Renee T. Laaksonen, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Bradley J. Harvey, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Sarah E. Shenefield, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Philip E. Johnson, Lancaster, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – James E. White, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Lucas J. Greiner, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Zacharay X. Ratliff, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Chance W. Haynes, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Zachary R. Cornette, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Brittany R. Yoder, Columbus, $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Seat belt – Brittany R. Yoder, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Chad M. Neumeier, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Traffic light – John L. Sprague, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ronald A. Phillips Jr., Lima, $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Speeding – Jessica L. Hruby, London, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jackie S. Stanford, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Lisa M. Borkowski-Ludwig, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Leigh T. Stauffer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Trent M. Hites, Forest, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Wheel protector – Derek A. Graham, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Martin C. Hernandez, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Austin P. Smith, Chester, NH, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – David W. Kupper, Harrod, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jeremy A. May, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Kayla M. Linnane, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Alexis N. Hall, Waynesville, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Assured clear distance – Akisa K. Givens, Lakewood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Taylor R. Scheffter, Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Sainihal R. Gavva, Ashburn, VA, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ryan C. Sykes, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Sharon K. McGlone, Irwin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Glen E. Auker, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Adison J. Hawn, 658 Kenny Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.
For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.