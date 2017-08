Municipal C0urt

Seat belt – Ronald A. Wilde, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Dennis J. Middleton, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kin T. Lee, 1520 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Douglas L. Wickman Jr., Mechanicsburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Ashley M. Turner, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Susp/rev – Donna R. Kirklin, West Mansfield, $600 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail susp.

OVI – Kelsey M. Guthrie, DeGraff, $1500 fine, $730 susp., $170 costs, 120 days jail 90 susp., OL susp. 2 yr.

Occupy left lane – Kelsey M. Guthrie, DeGraff, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Ricky B. Coria, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Andrew N. Adams, Hilliard, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Dominic J. Nocera, Westerville, dismissed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Jason K. Dulgar, Worthington, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Daniel P. Cherron, Bargersville, IN, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Shelley L. Curry, 802 West Fourth St., dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Andrew C. Newman, London, dismissed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Mary L. Ranney, 674 Kentucky Circle, dismissed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jessica R. Easterday, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Shane K. Jackson, Carrooll, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Emily R. Cullinan, Dublin, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Steven J. Vander Bie, Warsaw, IN, dismissed, $143 costs.

No OL – Rodney L. Hines, Cincinnati, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Susp/rev – Crystal R. Martinez, Columbus, dismissed, $85 costs.

No OL – Crystal R. Martinez, Columbus, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Seat belt – Crystal R. Martinez, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Ernest B. Jamison, Richwood, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brenda L. Melchor, Powell, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jordan M. Orders, Johnstown, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Daniel E. Smith III, Mooresville, NC, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Melinda R. Gilmer, Zanesfield, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Cameron D. Peppo, 130 North Walnut St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amanda S. Tucker, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Amanda N. Starcher, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kaori Miyahara, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mouaz M. Haffar, Charleston, WV, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Harley N. Fuerst, 220 Bridgewater Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michelle T. Heflin, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Robert Vadjunec, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher J. Music, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cody M. Neumeier, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Edward J. Stiles, Pataskala, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Abdullah S. Mulatawfiq, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Steven J. Hetrick, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Darlene N. Smith, Delaware, $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Natalie S. Damschroder, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

