Civil Filings

Cab East LLC vs. Amy L. Simpson, for plaintiff, $6,567.23.

Scott Assocs. Credit vs. Leroy L. Johnson, for plaintiff, $3,269.60.

Scott Farms Homeowner’s vs. Amber J. West, for plaintiff, $1,250.12.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Timothy Miller, for plaintiff, $937.56.

TD Bank USA NA vs. Jodi S. Gates, for plaintiff, $787.09.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Heather L. Sparks, for plaintiff, $1,526.37.

CBCS vs. Raeann Brown, for plaintiff, $791.16.

General Audit Corporation vs. Melinda K. Riley, for plaintiff, $858.40.

General Audit Corporation vs. Cecilia A. McCoy, for plaintiff, $1,852.81.

General Audit Corporation vs. Kenneth Lee Goad, for plaintiff, $545.65.

Dent A Med Inc. vs. Amanda Perry, for plaintiff, $2,500.00.

SLM Private Credit Student vs. Ashly R. Gibson, for plaintiff, $6,776.35.

Cavalry Spv I LLC vs. Brett E. Gaines, for plaintiff, $2,746.30.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jamie S. Anderson, for plaintiff, $1,400.91.

General Audit Corporation vs. Mary M. Methner, for plaintiff, $4,338.14.

General Audit Corporation vs. Cathy M. Cremeans, for plaintiff, $9,560.54.

General Audit Corporation vs. Melissa J. Hickman, for plaintiff, $916.66.

Discover Bank vs. Dale M. Butz, for plaintiff, $8,866.24.

Discover Bank vs. Everett G. Puckett, for plaintiff, $13,882.20.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Heather A. Klaer, for plaintiff, $702.20.

The Ohio State University vs. Rosemarie L. Travis, for plaintiff, $3,505.04.

Cavalry Spv I LLC vs. Kevin Thompson, for plaintiff, $2,741.71.

General Audit Corporation vs. Michael D. Rosebrook Jr., for plaintiff, $2,181.54.

General Audit Corporation vs. Samuel P. Crunkilton, for plaintiff, $1,059.66.

General Audit Corporation vs. Donald P. Wallace Jr., for plaintiff, $706.09.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jason E. Parkison, for plaintiff, $1,800.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. Robert E. Cunningham, for plaintiff, $6,610.15.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jane L. Smith, for plaintiff, $2,472.17.

General Audit Corporation vs. Ashley N. Graham, for plaintiff, $843.23.

General Audit Corporation vs. James S. Isaacs, for plaintiff, $521.35.

General Audit Corporation vs. Darrell A. Skiba, for plaintiff, $378.60.

Synchrony Bank vs. Miranda Hoyt, for plaintiff, $4,691.97.

General Audit Corporation vs. James J. Jordan, for plaintiff, $200.00.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Eric Imbrogno, for plaintiff, $4,798.75.

General Audit Corporation vs. Melody K. Hines, for plaintiff, $1,412.66.

Village of Milford Center vs. Shane A. Huffman, for plaintiff, $1,514.25.

Ronald Wears vs. Charlotte Epperhart, for plaintiff, $50.00.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments