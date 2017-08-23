Municipal Court

Speeding – Nicholas W. Meyer, Prospect, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Anthony D. Thompson Jr., Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Christopher J. Rainey, Nelsonville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan D. Hulse, Circleville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stephen H. Wank, Bay Village, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brady D. Bonifas, Cincinnati, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Trevor A. Davy, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amy E. Minshall, Radnor, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Christopher D. Hoar, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Traffic light – Mia R. McMurray, 1115 Village Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Zachary R. Linscott, 563 Rainbow Drive, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Darrel W. Yoder II, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Kyle G. Ingraham, Gilbert, AZ, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Daniel A. Hickman, Marion, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Booster seat – Tiffany R. Trisler, Raymond, $35 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jodie Embaugh, Richwood, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Sean D. Dreer, Orange Park, FL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David B. Kovanda, 264 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Chad Birkas, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kendale A. Moore, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Qadi M. Kassim, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert C. Swedin, 1448 Park Meadow Drive, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Abbegail M. Davis, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Katherine J. Beard, Springfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alaa A. Aljamal, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christy S. Babcock, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacob A. McCombs, 704 Grove St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kevin Goodwin, East Liberty, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Kenneth B. Conley, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Cole M. Butler, Sycamore, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Selena K. Yoder, Lagrange, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – David L. Fleury III, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 24, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Patrick S. Fulton, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua E. Tatman, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael R. Phipps, 219 Cypress Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jackie W. Dailey, Jamestown, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jessica S. Albers, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Cody J. Sams, Mechanicsburg, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Firas F. Katabi, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Heather M. Johnson, Columbus, $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.

