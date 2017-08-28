Civil Filings

Midland Funding LLC vs. Robert Grunewald, for plaintiff, $1,162.59.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Richard Diamond, for plaintiff, $1,545.60.

Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Cassandra J. Bigger, for plaintiff, $1,519.86.

Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Ruth McFarland, for plaintiff, $1,757.23.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Lindsy Birchfield, for plaintiff, $744.32.

H.S. Financial Group LLC vs. Christina Young, for plaintiff, $2,185.52.

Liberty Credit Services Inc. vs. Debra Schaner, for plaintiff, $1,465.42.

Regency Finance Company vs. Seth O. Ferguson, for plaintiff, $1,413.01.

Cavalry Spv I LLC vs. Andrew M. Lutz, for plaintiff, $9,365.10.

Meijer Credit Union vs. Teressa Speakman, for plaintiff, $1,949.57.

General Audit Corporation vs. Angela D. Wellman, for plaintiff, $1,330.89.

Chrisanne Gordon MD vs. William D. Ogden, for plaintiff, $775.00.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Tabitha L. Dawson, for plaintiff, $1,286.63.

Cach LLC vs. Sandra J. Brown, for plaintiff, $8,889.64.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Ray Jezerinac, for plaintiff, $12,932.62.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Lisa L. Hagadorn, for plaintiff, $902.81.

General Audit Corporation vs. Nicol L. Harrat, for plaintiff, $845.29.

General Audit Corporation vs. Nancy B. Contoupe, for plaintiff, $1,046.40.

General Audit Corporation vs. Courtney J. Soraghan, for plaintiff, $617.98.

General Audit Corporation vs. Mark D. Kennison, for plaintiff, $5,497.33.

General Audit Corporation vs. James M. Gale, for plaintiff, $250.00.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Wendy L. Smith, for plaintiff, $11,674.84.

General Audit Corporation vs. John C. Williams, for plaintiff, $2,079.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. Matthew T. Straight, for plaintiff, $1,165.89.

General Audit Corporation vs. Carissa N. Parmenter, for plaintiff, $1,201.40.

General Audit Corporation vs. Brian N. Reed, for plaintiff, $681.59.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Anna M. Thomas, for plaintiff, $4,928.49.

General Audit Corporation vs. Joseph T. Sterling Jr., for plaintiff, $1,247.79.

City of Marysville vs. Joshua Durst, for plaintiff, $476.16.

City of Marysville vs. Melissa Durst, for plaintiff, $476.16.

City of Marysville vs. Chris Edwards, for plaintiff, $396.76.

City of Marysville vs. Robert E. Williams II, for plaintiff, $4,717.00.

City of Marysville vs. Jeannie Payne, for plaintiff, $590.92.

City of Marysville vs. Karen Vanhorn Jenkins, for plaintiff, $1,441.76.

1st Choice Financial vs. Brittany Sexton, for plaintiff, $797.99.

1st Choice Financial vs. Robert Muncie, for plaintiff, $736.49.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments