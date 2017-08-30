Municipal Court
Speeding – Joseph M. Mayer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Expired reg – Pierce A. Boyer, 604 West Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.
No OL – Susan A. Friedhof, 524 Mulberry St., $58 fine, $95 costs.
Speeding – Taylor N. Cain, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Karen V. Pauley, 22100 St. Rt. 245, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – William B. Kelley, 575 Millwood Blvd, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Ebipade C. Omajuwa, Springfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Hayden D. Ackley, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Marked lanes – Debra S. Reed, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.
Possess marijuana – Christa Sarver, 19965 Danville Avenue, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.
Domestic violence – Chad J. Evans, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 74, $600 fine, $145.40 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.
Criminal damage – Chad J. Evans, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 74, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.
Fail to control dog – Michael D. Rosebrook, Raymond, $25 fine, $144.40 costs.
Possess marijuana – Shelby L. Adams, Columbus, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
OVI – Christa Sarver, 19965 Danville Avenue, $1050 fine, $730 susp., $195 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 2 yr.
Drive OVI susp – Christa Sarver, 19965 Danville Avenue, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.
Speeding – Kevin L. Edwards, Hilliard, $58 fine, $112 costs.
Non-compliance – Claude E. Browne III, Columbus, $600 fine, $120 costs.
Speeding – Claude E. Browne III, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Kenneth L. Watson, Westerville, $58 fine, $101 costs.
Seat belt – James W. Secrest, Ashville, $30 fine, $38 costs.
Hit skip – Noah J.M. Rogers, 250 Lakeside Circle, $75 fine, $122.90 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Speeding – Ian McCure, Radnor, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – James A. Snodgrass, 302 Moss Court, $25 fine.
Speeding – Joseph H. Corfios, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Michelle R. Ellis, Delaware, $8 fine.
Speeding – Dustin P. Krouse, Springfield, $75 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Lois M. Kersey, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Lorraine K. Szymanski, Perrysburg, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Candis S. Titko, Hilliard, $250 fine, $88 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Fail to reg – Ryan A. Crislip, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Jenna D. Rittnehouse, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Zachary L. Cordle, Milford Center, $58 fine, $95 costs.
Speeding – Pranav Mairal, 271 Caddie Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Mckenzie M. Graham, Prospect, $97 fine, $88 costs.
Fail to control – Robert E. Mosier, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Takashi Kuroiwa, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Diane S. Edwards, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Overweight – Gary W. Rose, Baltimore, $245 fine, $88 costs.
