Municipal Court

Speeding – Joseph M. Mayer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired reg – Pierce A. Boyer, 604 West Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Susan A. Friedhof, 524 Mulberry St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Taylor N. Cain, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Karen V. Pauley, 22100 St. Rt. 245, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William B. Kelley, 575 Millwood Blvd, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Ebipade C. Omajuwa, Springfield, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hayden D. Ackley, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Debra S. Reed, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Possess marijuana – Christa Sarver, 19965 Danville Avenue, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Domestic violence – Chad J. Evans, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 74, $600 fine, $145.40 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Criminal damage – Chad J. Evans, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 74, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Fail to control dog – Michael D. Rosebrook, Raymond, $25 fine, $144.40 costs.

Possess marijuana – Shelby L. Adams, Columbus, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

OVI – Christa Sarver, 19965 Danville Avenue, $1050 fine, $730 susp., $195 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 2 yr.

Drive OVI susp – Christa Sarver, 19965 Danville Avenue, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kevin L. Edwards, Hilliard, $58 fine, $112 costs.

Non-compliance – Claude E. Browne III, Columbus, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Speeding – Claude E. Browne III, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth L. Watson, Westerville, $58 fine, $101 costs.

Seat belt – James W. Secrest, Ashville, $30 fine, $38 costs.

Hit skip – Noah J.M. Rogers, 250 Lakeside Circle, $75 fine, $122.90 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Ian McCure, Radnor, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – James A. Snodgrass, 302 Moss Court, $25 fine.

Speeding – Joseph H. Corfios, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Michelle R. Ellis, Delaware, $8 fine.

Speeding – Dustin P. Krouse, Springfield, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Lois M. Kersey, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lorraine K. Szymanski, Perrysburg, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Candis S. Titko, Hilliard, $250 fine, $88 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to reg – Ryan A. Crislip, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jenna D. Rittnehouse, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachary L. Cordle, Milford Center, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Pranav Mairal, 271 Caddie Drive, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mckenzie M. Graham, Prospect, $97 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Robert E. Mosier, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Takashi Kuroiwa, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Diane S. Edwards, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overweight – Gary W. Rose, Baltimore, $245 fine, $88 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments