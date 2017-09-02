Municipal Court

Seat belt – Jack R. Dennis II, 18334 Bear Swamp, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Fail to reg – Sandi R. Place, Columbus, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Fail to reg – Erin M. Crouso, 113 Taylor Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew D. Perrault, Utica, MI, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Isaac A. Hinojosa, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

No OL – Taylor W. Nobbs, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Luther Combs, 725 East Sixth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Violate protect order – Todd R. Miller, Columbus, $500 fine, $271.85 costs, 180 days jail susp.

Domestic violence – Todd R. Miller, Columbus, $500 fine, $28 costs, 180 days jail susp.

Possess marijuana – Marques D. Jefferson, Columbus, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Open container – Ryan J. Howard, Defiance, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Agg assault – Jonathan F. Camacho, 120 East Fifth St., bound over, $85 costs.

Turn signals – Veronica S. Dailey, Milford Center, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Michael D. Watkins, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Whitney L. Price, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Expired OL – Mingchun N. Sun, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mingchun N. Sun, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly J. Collier, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Brian J. Rausch, Broadway, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Bethany M. Contini, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas E. Mahr, Bowling Green, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ryan L. Brashears, 580 Poppy Lane, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Benjamin J. Short, Perrysburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael T. Watkins, Anna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lois A. Swallow, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Menacing – Anthony J. Cardine, 21100 St. Rt. 245, $250 fine, $245.65 costs, 30 days jail 20 susp.

Telephone harassment – Anthony J. Cardine, 21100 St. Rt. 245, dismissed, $28 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Katherine R. Monnin, Broadway, $750 fine, $307 costs, 60 days jail 57 susp.

Domestic violence – Joseph Brown, Dublin, dismissed, $85 costs.

Obstruct official business – Katherine R. Monnin, Broadway, $500 fine, $113 costs, 30 days jails 27 susp.

Cruelty/animals – Katherine R. Monnin, Broadway, $500 fine, $88 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Abandon animals – Katherine R. Monnin, Broadway, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Curtis J. Douglas, Kenton, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Melinda M. Martin, Plain City, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Dogs at large – Cheryl Compton, 263 West Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Bryan D. Beverly, Raymond, $600 fine, $145 costs, 90 days jail 87 susp.

Assault – Joseph Brown, Richwood, $600 fine, $85 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

