Municipal Court

Domestic violence – Ashley Wells, Magnetic Springs, $600 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Endanger child – Ashley Wells, Magnetic Springs, $600 fine, $25 costs.

OVI – Shane C. Bennett, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $661 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Shane C. Bennett, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Reckless op – Rebekkah Vail, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Susp/rev – Katherine R. Monnin, Broadway, $600 fine, $28 costs.

FRA susp – Katherine R. Monnin, Broadway, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Ryan J. Replogle, Ostrander, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Overload – Rodney L. Walker, Columbus, $577 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Brandon N. Dellos, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – Roger D. Weist III, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper secured load – Roger D. Weist III, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Lainey N. Parker, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Michael H. Deperro, Dublin, $72 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Kimberly L. Clay-Carrillo, 11124 U.S. Hwy 36, $58 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly L. Clay-Carrillo, 11124 U.S. Hwy 36, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail/transfer – Jon H. Field, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Katelyn R. Richey, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Sydney E. Dudley, Lakeside, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Aaron J. Applin, Plain City, $600 fine, $120 costs.

No OL – Aaron J. Applin, Plain City, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Mark W. Bogardus, 599 Millwood Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dylan C. Thompson, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David M. James, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Scott A. Gould, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Melissa Turner, Benton Harbor, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Cynthia A. Horn, Prospect, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tiffani C. Howell, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas D. Mobley, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Dale N. Oiler, 739 South Walnut St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jake Kopronica, Vandalia, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brody J. Brown, Utica, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – James R. Journell, Waynesville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Robert W. Young, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason R. Campbell, Romulus, MI, $58 fine, $145 costs.

Possess deer – Jarrod N. Rutan, Urbana, $250 fine, $145 costs.

No OL – Kenneth M. Murphy Jr., Ashley, $58 fine, $101 costs.

Susp/rev – Kenneth M. Murphy Jr., Ashley, dismissed, $28 costs.

