Municipal Court

Follow too close – Melissa M. Robbins, Richwood, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Seat belt – Mitchell G. Kastein, 321 Wilderness Road, $25 fine.

Speeding – Shawn L. Bowers, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

Speeding – Diana C. Rivera-Rodriguez, Pickerington, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Shanan E. Hall, Milford Center, $17 fine.

Speeding – Kourtney L. Minor, 19969 Parrott Blvd, dismissed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Ryan A. Dubil, Delaware, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Alvin J. Ricardi Medrano, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Dave Seif, North Lewisburg, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Thomas L. Daniel, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Kenneth W. Jenkins, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Dallas K. Lanaghan, Plain City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $149 costs.

Speeding – Jared R. Arar, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Hoersten, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kelly P. Ryan, Ostrander, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Arooj S. Sheikh, New Albany, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Helen M. Moffie, Dublin, $3 fine.

Speeding – Robert W. Schafer, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Improper back/start – Christabelle J. Newcombe, Prospect, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Gerald L. Bower, Kenton, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Scott A. Schnell, White Lake, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Ruthann Walker, Port Orange, FL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dale W. Bates, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Sarah M. O’Reilly, Richwood, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – James D. Morris, McKee, KY, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Julie C. Hicks, Prospect, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Expired OL – Nicole J. Hudkins, DeGraff, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Muffler req – Nicole J. Hudkins, DeGraff, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Taylor N. Penix, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overweight – David G. Warren, Lancaster, $137 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – John D. McPommell, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mark A. Myers, Marengo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Quantez M. Alexander, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Craig B. Eger, 22710 Darby Pottersburg Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Camden L. Henry, Bellefontaine, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Drake B. Roebuck, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Earl W. Corbin Jr., North Lewisburg, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Steve M. Fogle, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justin D. Gracey, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Eric B. Hickey, 530 Poppy Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christina L. Barker, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carli N. Urcheck, Geneva, $72 fine, $88 costs.

