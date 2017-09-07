Municipal Court

Speeding – Min Lin, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tasha S. Bridenstine, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joel T. Zarley, Delaware, $55 fine, $168 costs.

Possess hashish – Kyle J. Navarro, Morganville, NJ, dismissed, $28 costs.

Theft – Robert E. Lee, Marion, $600 fine, $279 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp.

Persist disorderly conduct – Zachary Peterson, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 7, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Paul L. Damschroder, Columbus, $150 fine, $38 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Paul L. Damschroder, Columbus, $150 fine, $38 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Theft – Bryan D. Beverly, 128 1/2 West Fourth St., $600 fine, $120 costs, 90 days jail 87 susp.

OVI – Kyle J. Navarro, Morganville, NJ, $750 fine, $365 susp., $181 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Kyle J. Navarro, Morganville, NJ, dismissed, $28 costs.

Physical control – Tyler S. Seymour, Columbus, $750 fine, $180 susp., $132 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Marked lanes – Tyler S. Seymour, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Drug off susp – Allen E. Renslow, West Liberty, dismissed, $110 costs.

No OL – Allen E. Renslow, West Liberty, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Loud exhaust – Allen E. Renslow, West Liberty, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Coleton R. Beltz, Richwood, $1050 fine, $365 susp., $150 cost, 90 days jail 70 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Non-compliance – Coleton R. Beltz, Richwood, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Coleton R. Beltz, Richwood, dismissed, $28 costs.

Assured clear distance – Andrew D. Coleman, Dublin, dismissed, $100.30 costs.

Susp/rev – Steven K. Boyd, East Liberty, dismissed, $94 costs.

FRA susp – Steven K. Boyd, East Liberty, $500 fine, $63 costs, 30 days jail susp.

FRA susp – Steven K. Boyd, East Liberty, dismissed, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jessica M. Ulrich, Ostrander, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Left of center – Steven K. Boyd, East Liberty, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Donald Perks Jr., Springfield, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Timothy R. Young, Galloway, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Assured clear distance – Brandon D. Adams, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Olivia K. Orian Gilson, 270 Stocksdale Drive, $30 fine, $66 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments