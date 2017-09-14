Municipal Court
Speeding – James C. Blevins, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Daniel L. Cockrell Jr., Mt. Vernon, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Assured clear distance – Sierra M. Brown, 14092 St. Rt. 38, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Tyanna M. Carte, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Christopher J. Homsi, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Non-compliance – Destyn C. Jordan, 260 West Ninth St., $600 fine, $123 costs.
Speeding – Robin L. Regula, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Ronald E. Vandyne, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Assured clear distance – Pierce A. Scott, 122 Bridgewater Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Reckless op – Robert A. May, 15 Hillcrest Circle, $58 fine, $95 costs.
Seat belt – Nancy J. Trout, West Liberty, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Possess marijuana – Dexter D.A. Sewards, Chillicothe, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Fail/reinstate – David D. Roberts, Ada, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $241 costs.
License forfeit – Dexter D.A. Sewards, Chillicothe, $600 fine, $273 costs.
Violate protect order – Jeffrey A. Mullaney, West Mansfield, dismissed, $88 costs.
Domestic violence – Heather Mullins, Columbus, dismissed, $109.70.
Assault – Heather Mullins, Columbus, $500 fine, $63 costs, 90 days jail susp.
Possess marijuana – Michael Davidson, 1038 Nutmeg Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Drug paraphernalia – Courtnie Kimberlin, 714 North Maple St., Apt A2, $150 fine, $100 costs.
Disorderly conduct – Tabitha Jones, Irwin, $150 fine, $101 costs.
Possess marijuana – Hector L. Hernandez Vazquez, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 21C, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Drug paraphernalia – Damon M.L. Powers, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Possess marijuana – Damon L. Powers, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Drug paraphernalia – Robert Sims IV, Zanesfield, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Underage consumption – Anthony T. Carothers, Bellefontaine, $500 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.
Drug paraphernalia – Bailey E. Stillings, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $95 costs.
Violator compact – Mario M. Serafini III, West Mansfield, $600 fine, $198 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Speeding – Mario M. Serafini III, West Mansfield, dismissed, $28 costs.
Speeding – Brenda K. Phipps, Richwood, $75 fine, $110 costs.
No OL – Corey L. Dixon, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
