Municipal Court

Speeding – James C. Blevins, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Cockrell Jr., Mt. Vernon, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Sierra M. Brown, 14092 St. Rt. 38, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tyanna M. Carte, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher J. Homsi, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Destyn C. Jordan, 260 West Ninth St., $600 fine, $123 costs.

Speeding – Robin L. Regula, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronald E. Vandyne, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Pierce A. Scott, 122 Bridgewater Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Reckless op – Robert A. May, 15 Hillcrest Circle, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Nancy J. Trout, West Liberty, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Possess marijuana – Dexter D.A. Sewards, Chillicothe, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail/reinstate – David D. Roberts, Ada, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $241 costs.

License forfeit – Dexter D.A. Sewards, Chillicothe, $600 fine, $273 costs.

Violate protect order – Jeffrey A. Mullaney, West Mansfield, dismissed, $88 costs.

Domestic violence – Heather Mullins, Columbus, dismissed, $109.70.

Assault – Heather Mullins, Columbus, $500 fine, $63 costs, 90 days jail susp.

Possess marijuana – Michael Davidson, 1038 Nutmeg Drive, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Courtnie Kimberlin, 714 North Maple St., Apt A2, $150 fine, $100 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Tabitha Jones, Irwin, $150 fine, $101 costs.

Possess marijuana – Hector L. Hernandez Vazquez, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 21C, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Damon M.L. Powers, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Damon L. Powers, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Robert Sims IV, Zanesfield, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Underage consumption – Anthony T. Carothers, Bellefontaine, $500 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Bailey E. Stillings, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Violator compact – Mario M. Serafini III, West Mansfield, $600 fine, $198 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Mario M. Serafini III, West Mansfield, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Brenda K. Phipps, Richwood, $75 fine, $110 costs.

No OL – Corey L. Dixon, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

