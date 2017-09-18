Municipal Court

Speeding – Ross M. Hickenbottom, West Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Caleb C. Creasap, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Overload – Raymond H. Clark Jr., Croton, $263 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Richard S. Wright, Columbus Grove, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – Alex Richardson, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Garrett E. Brinkman, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – James M. Whaley, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jose L. Pina, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sara C. Warren, 968 Coventry Place, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Glen B. Vanatta Jr., Lima, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Andrew T. Stidham, West Liberty, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Nolan W. Long, Xenia, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Bridgett R. Evans, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Bridgett R. Evans, Columbus, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – John D. Bowers, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Billie J. Smith, Hilliard, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kayla M. Giller, Delphos, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelly J. Shirk, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Marahaun L. Watters, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to reg – Olivia M. Rutherford, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph A. Pelfrey, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zachary A. Cordial, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jose A. Parsons, Heath, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronald E. Graham, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Ethan N. Smedley, Cable, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Ronald Morris, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Nancy J. Kincaid, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Laurace H. Beckwith, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronald R. Dixon, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Anthony P. Baber, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Tony A. Lowery, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Durand C. Finch, Lima, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Theft – Tasha N. Lawler, Columbus, $600 fine, $304 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Kelly C. Murphy, Marion, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Assured clear distance – Ahmed Adan, Columbus, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Thomas L. Taylor, 304 North Cherry St., $500 fine, $148 costs, 60 days jail susp.

Disorderly conduct – Yukie Behm, Hilliard, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Assault – Michael J. Crawford, Worthington, bound over, $126.40 costs.

Obstruct official business – Michael J. Crawford, Worthington, bound over, $28 costs.

Sell alcohol underage – Crystal Blake, 674 Allenby Drive, $500 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

