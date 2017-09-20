Municipal Court

Speeding – Nathan S. Cunningham, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Amanda K. Walden, Springfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Vicki A. Dravenstott, 514 Doral Court, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Jesica J. Byers, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ahmad S. Mahmoud, Dublin, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Kevin G. Doherty, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Sarah E. Heilman, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Janis L. Phillipson, 20221 Westlake Lee Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Thomas P. Berger, Nappanee, IN, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Aramis J. Scranton, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Edouard S. Sandoz, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacob D. Lacher, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jason S. Tomlin, Woodstock, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding –Greg E. Heaton, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Morgan L. Eades, Woodstock, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Todd E. Skruck, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Abby E. Wyckhouse, Monclova, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Rail/reinstate – George J. Bradley, New Lexington, $600 fine, $173 costs.

No OL – George J. Bradley, New Lexington, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Theft – Jade N. Collins, Columbus, $600 fine, $373 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Seat belt – Han K. Kim, Edison, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Theft – Mary A. Hillyard, 19756 Westlake Lee Road, $600 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Joshua D. Domanek, 630 East Sixth St., $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Joshua D. Domanek, 630 East Sixth St., $150 fine, $28 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Carrie Chapman, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 19A, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Disorderly conduct – Ronald Gavula, 690 Milford Avenue, Apt 19A, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Amanda M. Goldsmith, 460 Windmill Drive, Apt 7, $17 fine.

Speeding – Garrett M. Leahy, South Bend, IN, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Shaan Farmer, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Olufemi Y. Ogunlana, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Matthew W. Smyers, Plain City, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Michael A. Ellis, Grove City, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Koltin W. Simpkins, Marion, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – David A. Lee, Ft. Wayne, IN dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Julia C. Relick-Haughn, 13121 Kaiser Road, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Douglas P. King, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ross B. Krulisky, Scottsdale, AZ, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brijesh D. Patel, Mt. Gilead, dismissed, $143 costs.

No OL – John L. Carson, Hilliard, $58 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Terry G. Miller, Delaware, $147 fine, $88 costs.

