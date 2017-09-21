Municipal Court

Marked lanes – Zachary Appelfeller, Columbus, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

OVI – Angelo D. Tocci, 16525 Martin Welch, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $108 costs, 30 days jail 24 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail to control – Angelo D. Tocci, 16525 Martin Welch, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to display – Jim A. Carroll, North Augusta, SC, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy A. Miller, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Darrin G. Nance, 21115 Cotton Slash Road, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Traffic light – Darrin G. Nance, 21115 Cotton Slash Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Brandon D. Elias, Powell, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to reg – Carlis C. Tackett Jr., Waverly, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Sarah R. Shipman, Rushsylvania, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Patrick Uwurukundo, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Andrew J. LaPat, Irwin, $250 fine, $98 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Elijah J. Adler, Urbana, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Deandre P. O’Neal, Chicago, IL, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robert M. Sammons, 509 Millwood Blvd, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Vandewater, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Aladin E. Ahmed, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Norman L. Fose, Mechanicsburg, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Lawrence E. Barnett, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Earl E. Joos, South Charleston, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael C. Ellington, 21935 Shirk Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Marcy D. Semler, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jessie L. Behnke, West Liberty, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Danny L. Moore Jr., Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Danny L. Moore Jr., Marion, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Mikayla L. Rose, Huntsville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jamei D. Myers, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Courtney L. Garwood, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lyle G. Payne, Belle Center, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Kristopher L. Pierson, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – George E. Downing, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drive unsafe veh – Brian R. Maisenbacher, 19200 West Darby Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Konnor K. Byers, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jordan N. Rombach, Fishers, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kelli S. White, Marion, $5.20 fine. $15.22 costs.

Assault – Heather McCroskey, 50 Poplar St., Apt 3, bound over, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Joseph E. Phelps, 10465 Industrial Pkwy, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Susp/rev – Dalton L. Allen-Schuster, Marion, dismissed, $123 costs.

FRA susp – Dalton L. Allen-Schuster, Marion, dismissed, $28 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments