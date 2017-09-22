Municipal Court

OL forfeit – Kerry L. Wade, Cardington, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Fail to reg – Kerry L. Wade, Cardington, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kevin M. Jones, Mt. Vernon, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Howard E. Jones III, Roundhead, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Autumn R. Jones, Roundhead, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Stop sign – Jim P. Sherlock, North Augusta, SC, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Sereda M. Manley, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – James D. Ruggles, 421 Morningstar Drive, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Anthony T. Ridenour, London, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Travis M. Homan, New Bremen, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Leah M. Starcher, Hilliard, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Dustin W. Simpkins, Mt. Vernon, $600 fine, $123 costs.

No OL – Milton J. Nunez, Columbus, $58 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Monica D. Ardister, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ina Yutzy, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Mckenzie S. Funk, Columbus, $122 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Deborah J. Strayton, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Adam J. Rain, Troy, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel E. Rubio-Diaz, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew M. Moran, Lewistown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – Kenneth R. Rausch, 402 Chestnut St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bryan K. Oiler, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Charles W. Littler, Grove City, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Assault – Timothy Baumgardner, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 1, $750 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail 29 susp.

Menacing – Timothy Baumgardner, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 1, dismissed, $28 costs.

Obstruct official business – Angelo D. Tocci, 16525 Martin Welch, dismissed, $129.80.

Disorderly conduct – Lillie V. Veler, 14254 Pleasant Ridge, $125 fine, $110 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Preston C. Harrington, Prospect, $150 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

OVI – Regina L. Vanbuskirk, Larue, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $148 costs, 60 days jail 50 susp.

Susp/rev – Regina L. Vanbuskirk,Larue, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

12-pt susp – Regina L. Vanbuskirk, Larue, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Regina L. Vanbuskirk, Larue, $58 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – Zachary Appelfeller, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 30 days jail 27 siusp., OL susp. 1 yr.

