Civil Filings

Midland Funding LLC vs. Travina Smith, for plaintiff, $3,064.16.

Kemba Financial Credit Union vs. Nicole M. Carter, for plaintiff, $6,657.85.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Rebekah Breon, for plaintiff, $2,768.05.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Lloyd D. Speakman, for plaintiff, $1,474.81.

Bureaus Investment Group vs. Tiffany M. Grimes, for plaintiff, $2,336.86.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Charles Lipovich, for plaintiff, $820.05.

Discover Bank vs. Jason Evans, for plaintiff, $5,958.17.

General Audit Corporation vs. David E. Stone, for plaintiff, $346.89.

Mariner Finance LLC vs. Kim M. Johe, for plaintiff, $2,655.90.

General Audit Corporation vs. Adam J. Eagy, for plaintiff, $1,285.60.

American Express Bank FSB vs. Erika A. Zavar, for plaintiff, $5,025.25.

General Audit Corporation vs. Joell A. Dillow, for plaintiff, $3,723.84.

General Audit Corporation vs. Robert M. Muncie, for plaintiff, $80.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. Joseph S. Pyatt, for plaintiff, $650.28.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jeffrey N. Bennett, for plaintiff, $8,093.12.

General Audit Corporation vs. Michael A. Fitzpatrick, for plaintiff, $672.80.

Regency Finance Company vs. Destany N. Davis, for plaintiff, $1,734.05.

General Audit Corporation vs. Stephen R. White, for plaintiff, $950.09.

Jason Bender vs. Darrell Parker, for plaintiff, $1,781.25.

Jason Bender vs. Darrell Parker, for plaintiff, $2,470.00.

Dan Rice vs. Ryan Jones, for plaintiff, $3,876.03.

Jeffrey Good vs. April Miller, for plaintiff, $8,737.71.

Elizabeth H. Lobdell vs. Teresa Smith, for plaintiff, $714.76.

Derek Logan vs. Keith B. Roshon, for plaintiff, $3,284.22.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Todd Franklin, for plaintiff, $8,588.74.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Tom Reid, for plaintiff, $612.31.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jeremiah L. Dingledine, for plaintiff, $2,260.65.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Andrew Lutz, for plaintiff, $6,023.57.

Bella Vista Equine vs. Amery Thurman, for plaintiff, $1,793.05.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Mark A. Vanbuskirk, for plaintiff, $5,518.57.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Lenee Caudill, for plaintiff, $2,349.86.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Steven Mercer, for plaintiff, $958.89.

Cavalry Spv I LLC vs. Paul Pachuta, for plaintiff, $1,878.68.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Carolyn Salyers, for plaintiff, $4,777.99.

General Audit Corporation vs. Todd M. Noeth, for plaintiff, $915.84.

American Kidney Stone Mgnt Ltd. vs. Rickey Arms, for plaintiff, $3,300.00.

General Audit Corporation vs. Deborah M. Baldwin, for plaintiff, $4,773.97.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Gina Conway, for plaintiff, $1,112.58.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. P. Nanthavongdouan, for plaintiff, $1,081.30.

Cach LLC vs. Derek T. Heminger, for plaintiff, $4,241.96.

Discover Bank vs. Kimberly S. Rea, for plaintiff, $3,216.15.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Nathanial B. Miller, for plaintiff, $7,349.27.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Jeremy W. Savage, for plaintiff, $3,951.49.

Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Steven Gordon, for plaintiff, $1,472.15.

Regency Finance Company vs. Laura Pyne, for plaintiff, $1,569.21.

General Audit Corporation vs. Kelly R. Morris, for plaintiff, $5,787.58.

World’s Foremost Bank vs. Sarah Roberts, for plaintiff, $8,588.97.

Kennedy Denatl vs. Kimberly Newland, for plaintiff, $243.90.

