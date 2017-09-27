Municipal Court

Theft – Heather N. Reck, 836 Collins Avenue, Apt 4, $600 fine, $145 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp.

Domestic violence – Sara E. Payne, Hilliard, $600 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Possess marijuana – Harley Taylor, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 62, $150 fine, $101 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Underage consumption – Bradley A. Jerew, Richwood, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Assault – Aaron Shane Racer, 335 Caddie Drive, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Criminal mischief – Terry L. Jones, 320 South Maple St., Apt 1, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Speeding – Tiffany P. Cross, Raymond, $22 fine, $58 costs.

Seat belt – Elidon Hizmo, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Jordan L. Phillips, 160 Elwood Avenue, $75 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Jamie L. Henderson, Richwood, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Robert A. James, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Brenda L. Davenport, 305 West Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Courtney R. Stout, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kaylee A. Gillespie, Gahanna, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey L. Sachs, Urbana, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Andrew P. Young, Hilliard, $250 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Ginger L. Gray, Trenton, MI, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Victor L. Shroyer, Wapakoneta, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Joseph E. Morris, Galloway, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Overload – Larry D. Messer, Ostrander, $130 fine, $85 costs.

Wheel protectors – Larry D. Messer, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ora E. Laber, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Matthew E. Dunfee, Richwood, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Sean B. Hagedorn, Ostrander, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Cesar E. Sanchez-Munoz, 541 Amrine Mill Road, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Levi P. VanMeter, 117 South Main St., $600 fine, $120 costs.

Seat belt – Max W. Yankee, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Patricia A. Duffey, 14140 Hinton Mill Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Justin R. Hoffman, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jonathan D. Teehan, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Clarence M. Reynolds III, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Timothy J. Davis, Richwood, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Timothy J. Davis, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua M. Hyatt, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Richard A. Wallace, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Christopher E. Arndt, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Dustin J. Bever, Columbus, $500 fine, $298 costs, 90 days jail 81 susp.

