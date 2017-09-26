Municipal Court

Speeding – Dalton L. Allen-Schuster, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Child restraint – Dalton L. Allen-Schuster, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Dalton L. Allen-Schuster, Marion, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Kevin W. Thompson, Plain City, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $190 costs, 90 days jail 70 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Jennifer L. Potts, Russells Point, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Angelo K. Anderson, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Pamela L. Cinelli, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kathleen M. Faust, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

No OL – Eric L. Dobson, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tony Valentic, Hilliard, $250 fine, $85 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to reg – Jillian B. Henning, Reynoldsburg, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Concentration – Edgardo R. Silva, Marion, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fictitious reg – Edgardo R. Silva, Marion, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas A. Steiner, Grove City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Whitney M. Morris, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Karl F. Moghissi, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Robert W. Spanswick, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Kyle W. Hughes, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Phillip E. McFarland, North Lewisburg, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Assured clear distance – Clarence O. Methner, 1140 Bay Laurel Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseaph A. Siebenaller, 20618 Orchard Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dwight A. Fisher Jr., 159 Tulip Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Ethan A. Scheffler, Zanesville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Roger V. Jordan Jr., Delphos, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tamara J. Speed, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jason E. Roush, St. Marys, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Keith F. Griffin, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William L. Parrott, 11578 St. Rt. 347, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Omar R. Buchanan, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Drew T. McDaniel, Belfry, KY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sarah L. Jacobs, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Christopher M. Haedt, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Evan F. Schmitz, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan M. Conrad, Westfield, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Kevin J. Behrens, 700 West Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Nicholas E. Herdmann, Delaware, $55 fine, $88 costs.

