Municipal Court

License forfeit – Travis P. Boggs, Mechanicsburg, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Left of center – Travis P. Boggs, Mechanicsburg, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Turn signals – Jason M. Whitley, Portsmouth, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Thomas E. Suddes, Chicago, IL, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Richard A. Young, Caledonia, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Fail to control – John J. Stephenson, Marion, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Heaven Durst, Milford Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Jesse J. Bohrer, Ottawa, $20 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Kyle A. Schroeder, Ottawa, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Paige L. Terry, North Lewisburg, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robert P. Wilson, Ostrander, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Fail to yield – Cortney Price, 323 Mound St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ernst G. Meilen, Royal Oak, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Matthew C. Bowen, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brandon A. Wheeler, Marengo, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Robert T. Janda Sr., Batavia, IL, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Steven Q. McKahan, Worthington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Derrick D. Pierce, Saginaw, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Carolyn E. Joyce, 407 Damascus Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alexandreah D. Jones, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Muhammed Cham, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Text while driving – Donald L. Peters, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Sundar G. Iyer, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kyla A. Holifield, 1451 Carmel Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly L. Smith, 516 Allenby Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Donavon W. Kellogg, Delaware, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Improper back/start – Clifford L. Morris II, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Percell E. Scott III. Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Marc A. Copeland, Lewistown, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Gregory Q. Bedalli, Columbus, $250 fine, $85 costs. 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – James F. Leigh Jr., 506 West Third St., $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Anthony T. Muse, 796 Watkins Glen, $30 fine, $76 costs.

Seat belt – Felecia A. Hopkins, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Edward L. Taylor III, 714 North Maple St., Apt B8, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Jonathan M. Grafmiller, Grove City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Joseph Thatcher, East Liberty, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Charles C. York, 109 Papaya Drive, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Oscar M. Lopez, Centerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Elmer R. Hoffer, Urbana, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Dale N. Oiler, 739 South Walnut St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

