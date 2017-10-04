Municipal Court

Criminal mischief – Misty S. Carroll, Broadway, dismissed, $88 costs.

Child endanger – Joshua C. McKinley, 104 Red Pine Drive, dismissed, $113 costs.

Violate protect order – Ryan K. Veler, London, $600 fine, $123 cost, 30 days jail 15 susp.

Possess marijuana – Juan J.A. Recinos, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Speeding – Robert J. Caldwell Jr., Mt. Victory, $17 fine.

Reckless op – Joshua C. McKinley, 104 Red Pine Drive, $150 fine, $38 costs.

OVI – Jenna Schlauch, Lebanon, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $165 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Stop after accident – Jenna Schlauch, Lebanon, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – James A. Halterman, Columbus, $25 fine.

Speeding – Jalisa M. Boyd, Whitehall, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Betty A. Wells, 30 Woodcrest Drive, $22 fine, $3 costs.

Fail to yield – Gregg T. Sablak, Columbus, $22 fine, $3 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kristin M. Ackley, East Liberty, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Joni A. Reichenbach, Copley, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Matthew A. Acker, Ashley, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Stop sign – Scott M. Burns, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Breigh Ann M. Shobe, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Morgan E. Johnson, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Holly J. Enneking, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Kenneth Grant, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Syed H. Rizvi, Arlington, TX, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua L. Clark, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christina M. Crosa, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer L. Morrison, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Follow too close – Shawn M. Fabiny, 305 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $38 costs.

Marked lanes – Shawn M. Fabiny, 305 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $28 costs.

Overload – Charles E. Schell, Thornville, $124 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Isabella C. Jarrell, 21255 Raymond Road, $55 fine, $113 costs.

No OL – Kailey Y. Stover, Laura, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alfredo Sanchez Escbedo, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Seth D. Rudduck, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Douglas D. Watkins, Belle Center, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Jason B. Ramsdell, Belle Center, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. O’Connor, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Elaine K. Jostpille, Fort Jennings, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Muneeb Tariq, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

