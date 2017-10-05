Municipal Court

Speeding – Megan H. DeWitt, Bellefontaine, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Megan C. Ridge, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Lauranne Gosses, 17499 Allen Center Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Justin S. White, Thornville, $25 fine, $30 costs.

Sell alcohol underage – Chelsea Sheldon, 856 West Fourth St., dismissed, $591 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Stephen Kolozsi, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Stephen Kolozsi, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Zachary W. Poorman, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Concentration – Adam E. McKenzie, 155 Northcrest Drive, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $350 cost, 60 days jail 54 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail/reinstate – Adam E. McKenzie, 155 Northcrest Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Adam E. McKenzie, 155 Northcrest Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

Concentration – Joseph L. Morgan, Plain City, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $203 costs, 30 days jail 24 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail to control – Joseph L. Morgan, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Molly G. Bennett, Irwin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Haley E. Argersinger, Kenton, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Scott T. Mullucey, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jon C. Sisler, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Julie R. Buck, Sandusky, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Janet L. Gilliland, East Lansing, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William R. Workman II, West Milton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lawrence E. Baumgartner, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Angeline J. Green, 11780 Watkins Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Hayden L. Pierce, 741 Quail Hollow Drive S, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carley A. Shaffer, Kenton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – William T. Rice, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – James D. Groves, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Anthony W. Nelson, Marion, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Anthony W. Nelson, Marion, $600 fine, $28 cost.

Speeding – Anthony W. Nelson, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Erik A. Stein, Dublin, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Shanice M. Southern, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cecelia I. Gummel, 14208 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Satya Chandu Ganisetty, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Andrew K. Duncan, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments