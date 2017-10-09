Speeding – Claudia Ary, London, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Richard F. Lohr, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy S. Hakola, 16850 Martin Welch Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper back/start – Chris J. Conklin, 243 North Cherry St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Todd M. Noeth, 606 Meadows Drive, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Cynthia J. Langhirt, 19915 Parrot Blvd, $75 fine, $25 costs.

Assured clear distance – Lauren K. Roe, 216 West Eighth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Damon M. Shears, 333 Springwood Lane, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Damon M. Shears, 333 Springwood Lane, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Cody J. Buck, West Liberty, $100 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tammy M. Lane, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Venkatesh Rajendran, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Guy G. Deangelis, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kenneth E. Wyckoff, West Mansfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Theft – Quinton J. Kidder, 532 Surrey Lane, $600 fine, $309.20 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Kayla L. Ott, 144 Cottonwood Drive, $250 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Non-compliance – Nicholas A. Stein, Columbus, $600 fine, $170 costs.

OL forfeit – Nicholas A. Stein, Columbus, $600 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Travis L. Wilson, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bryson D. Boots, Coshocton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Kenan A. George, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Non-compliance – Jeff A. Hall II, Springfield, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Speeding – Joshua A. Mayer, Wilmington, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – William D. Beddow, 84 Hillcrest Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to reg – Eric M. Cost, Cable, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to yield – Eric M. Cost, Cable, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cristian J. Rostorfer, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

MC temp viol – Travis A. Gahn, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Travis A. Gahn, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Antonio S. Galvao, Westerville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Travis H. Moore, Raymond, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Lyle D. Seabert, Lakeview, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Adam W. Neu, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kara Jordan, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Text while driving – Trishelle L. Weikle, 1107D Coventry Way, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Preston M. Bopp, 11480 U.S. Hwy 36, Lot 117, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Stop sign – Anthony C. Underwood, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Austin R. Clarridge, 12055 St. Rt. 736, $58 fine, $85 costs.

