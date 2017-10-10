Municipal Court

Speeding – Kellim C. Garcia, Kansas City, KS, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Eric M. Cost, Cable, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Stop sign – Clarence A. Greenbaum, 18638 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Roy C. Hoskins, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Skyla I. Andy, 1137 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mallory H. Grabans, Ashville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shiloe L. Steinmetz, Arlington, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph R. Rasnick, Zanesfield, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Andrew F. Sands, Milford Center, $30 fine, $66 costs

Speeding – Meri B. Brace, Upper Arlington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Left of center – Keith M. Whitmore, Kenton, $55 fine, $168 costs.

Seat belt – Keith M. Whitmore, Kenton, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Alejandro A. Amaya, 12928 Dover County Line Road, dismissed, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Alejandro A. Amaya, 12928 Dover County Line Road, $150 fine, $90 susp., $95 costs, OL susp. 3 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Jeffrey Schultz, Richwood, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Criminal damage – Carl W. Keeton, 150 Hemlock Drive, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Michael T. White, Urbana, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Concentration – Adam S. Crouso, 923 Southwood Drive, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $178 costs, 90 days jail 70 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Haley M. Powell, Reynoldsburg, $58 fine, $165 costs.

License forfeit – Sandi R. Place, Columbus, $600 fine, $219 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy A. Kahle, Kalida, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Josiah A. Grimm, Plain City, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – James R. Griffin, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Nikhil Adapa, Columbus, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Carrie L. Sears, Worthington, dismissed, $143 costs.

Fail to reg – John A. Horan, Richwood, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – John A. Horan, Richwood dismissed, $143 costs.

Stop sign – Satya P. Bandaru, Plain City, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Eric D. Darby, Columbus, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Daymond Q. Keefer, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Tommy A. Harrison, Mentor, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer M. Taylor, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Thomas L. Walton, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Overload – Hank C. Steiger, Canal Winchester, $265 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Zachary D. Coder, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Non-compliance – Michael A. Mangini Jr., Hilliard, dismissed, $85 costs.

No OL – Michael A. Mangini Jr., Hilliard, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Fail move over – Alejandro A. Amaya, 12928 Dover County Line Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Eric M. Sharfman, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – James P. Laut, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Donald R. Adkins, Proctorville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

