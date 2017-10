Civil Filings

Josh Fishbaugh vs. Julie Cremeans, for plaintiff, $10,280.00.

Robert W. Hammond III vs. Dale Thomas, for plaintiff, $2,421.29.

Jim Ambos vs. David Arnold, for plaintiff, $312.63.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Led Miyamoto, for plaintiff, $804.50.

National Credit Adjusters LLC vs. Crystal Zurcher, for plaintiff, $1,035.72.

Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC vs. Robert Hammond, for plaintiff, $639.83.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. David M. Ramsey, for plaintiff, $2,823.30.

General Audit Corporation vs. Steven M. Meredith, for plaintiff, $8,783.59.

Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Justin B. Davis, for plaintiff, $9,929.80.

Discover Bank vs. Robert D. Scruggs, for plaintiff, $7,246.04.

General Audit Corporation vs. Bobby J. Young, for plaintiff, $5,672.22.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jackie R. Robinson, for plaintiff, $776.35.

General Audit Corporation vs. Crystal M. Daum, for plaintiff, $402.34.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Paul Pachuta, for plaintiff, $3,759.29.

Regency Finance Company vs. Timothy Gillispie, for plaintiff, $1,511.57.

General Audit Corporation vs. Brian C. Adkins, for plaintiff, $756.54.

Buckeye Credit Solutions LLC vs. Brian Lowe, for plaintiff, $3,938.32.

General Audit Corporation vs. Shannon L. Simpson, for plaintiff, $1,095.74.

General Audit Corporation vs. Robert D. Orr, for plaintiff, $387.07.

General Audit Corporation vs. Jessica M. Storch, for plaintiff, $521.74.

General Audit Corporation vs. Benjamin Hauer, for plaintiff, $1,834.59.

General Audit Corporation vs. Thomas E. Hosier Jr., for plaintiff, $414.90.

General Audit Corporation vs. Daniel J. Dodge, for plaintiff, $1,747.60.

General Audit Corporation vs. Frederick A. Feldschau Jr., for plaintiff, $717.10.

Heritage Equipment Co. vs. Matt Adams, for plaintiff, $10,500.00.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kiena Crees, for plaintiff, $627.77.

Capital One NA vs. Edith A. Boysel, for plaintiff, $1,569.75.

American Express vs. James Luscaleet, for plaintiff, $8,674.30.

Discover Bank vs. Amanda L. Johnson, for plaintiff, $8,917.77.

