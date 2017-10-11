Municipal Court
Seat belt – Michael J. Riedmiller II, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Stop sign – Fredrick A. Suchland, South Vienna, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Wendy L. Null, Vandalia, $58 fine, $85 costs.
U-turn – Charlotte R. Davidson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Alexander Rentz, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Phillip G. Mowery, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Isaac D. Coon, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Christopher D. Sellers, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Justin L. Kiger, Bellefontaine, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Donna M. Miller, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.
No OL – Emeka J. Maduemezia, Columbus, $150 fine, $184 costs.
Theft – Johnny R. McClarren Jr., Columbus, $600 fine, $242 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.
Theft – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $600 fine, $218 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Assault – Heather McCroskey, 50 Poplar St., Apt 3, $600 fine, $85 costs susp., 30 days jail 28 susp.
Possess marijuana – Daniel R. Mason, 1542 Meadowlark Lane, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Non-compliance – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $600 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Fail to display – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $150 fine, $28 costs.
Susp/rev – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, dismissed, $200 costs.
Fail/reinstate – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, dismissed, $28 costs.
Speeding – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $150 fine, $28 costs.
Seat belt – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, dismissed, $28 costs.
License forfeit – Teodor E. Atkinson, Dayton, $600 fine, $170 costs.
Traffic light – Teodor E. Atkinson, Dayton, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Eric G. Isakov, Ada, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Seat belt – Michael F. Hempker, Spencerville, $5 fine, $91 costs.
Seat belt – Cindy M. Losacano, Mt. Victory, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – Tamara D. Jackson, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Benjamin Tijerina, Richwood, $55 fine, $113 costs.
Speeding – Nathan C. Padget, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Carson B. Cooke, 1421 Meadowlark Lane, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Concentration – Deborah S. Boerger, 428 East Fifth St., $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Left of center – Deborah S. Boerger, 428 East Fifth St., dismissed, $28 costs.
Concentration – Robert R. Morris, Plain City, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
