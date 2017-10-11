Municipal Court

Seat belt – Michael J. Riedmiller II, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Stop sign – Fredrick A. Suchland, South Vienna, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Wendy L. Null, Vandalia, $58 fine, $85 costs.

U-turn – Charlotte R. Davidson, Milford Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alexander Rentz, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Phillip G. Mowery, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Isaac D. Coon, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher D. Sellers, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Justin L. Kiger, Bellefontaine, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Donna M. Miller, Rushsylvania, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Emeka J. Maduemezia, Columbus, $150 fine, $184 costs.

Theft – Johnny R. McClarren Jr., Columbus, $600 fine, $242 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Theft – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $600 fine, $218 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Assault – Heather McCroskey, 50 Poplar St., Apt 3, $600 fine, $85 costs susp., 30 days jail 28 susp.

Possess marijuana – Daniel R. Mason, 1542 Meadowlark Lane, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Non-compliance – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $600 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to display – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Susp/rev – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, dismissed, $200 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Chasity M. Oiler, Bucyrus, dismissed, $28 costs.

License forfeit – Teodor E. Atkinson, Dayton, $600 fine, $170 costs.

Traffic light – Teodor E. Atkinson, Dayton, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Eric G. Isakov, Ada, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Seat belt – Michael F. Hempker, Spencerville, $5 fine, $91 costs.

Seat belt – Cindy M. Losacano, Mt. Victory, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Tamara D. Jackson, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin Tijerina, Richwood, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Nathan C. Padget, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Carson B. Cooke, 1421 Meadowlark Lane, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Concentration – Deborah S. Boerger, 428 East Fifth St., $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Left of center – Deborah S. Boerger, 428 East Fifth St., dismissed, $28 costs.

Concentration – Robert R. Morris, Plain City, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments