Municipal Court

Speeding – Justin R. Work, 18901 Dog Leg Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shane R. Franklin, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Renee S. Calvin, Radnor, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding –William M. Blackford, Louisville, KY, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Turn signals – Vadim V. Fedorov, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jeremy L. Thornton, 1344 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Felix Flores-Martinez, Columbus, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Felix Flores-Martinez, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Goldie C. Messer, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brian T. Baker, 718B Collins Avenue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Constanza Woolum, Raymond, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – William J. Leonard, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Over width – Phillip T. English, Lancaster, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Permit viol – Phillip T. English, Lancaster, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Traffic light – Shunji Tozawa, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – David A. Cash, Mason, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Anupama G. Mor, 847 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Thomas D. Stahl, Ostrander, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erin J. Horne, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph M. Watts, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jennifer N. Maxwell, Canal Winchester, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Erin M. Kleinhenz, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Krishna M. Kanchi Bhatta, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Na Dan Cho, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Gerold E. Fogle, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Concentration – Sarah E. Whaley, Plain City, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 24 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Left of center – Sarah E. Whaley, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Landry W. Inman, Portland, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nathan R. Taylor, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Domestic violence – Trey S.Z. Shelton, 635 London Avenue, $600 fine, $145 costs, 60 days jail 30 susp.

Unauth use veh – Rodney E. Wilson, 17783 Banjo Road, $200 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Dog at large – Joseph R. Boerger, 433 Ash St., $50 fine, $158.10 costs.

Seat belt – William M. Cozart, 19910 Westlake Lee Road, $30 fine, $91 costs.

No OL – Heber Santos Ajoct, Columbus, $150 fine, $223 costs.

Speeding – Erica M. Skaggs, Raymond, $72 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Kelly C. Murphy, Marion, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Kelly C. Murphy, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

