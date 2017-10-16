Municipal Court

Speeding – Betty F. Immel, Galena, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Angela L. Snyder, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Improper back/start – Charles G. Jordan, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Derek E. Long, Woodstock, $600 fine, $190 costs.

Assured clear distance – Viantha L. Hisle, 205G Windsor Court, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Scott B. Rhodes, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Korbin J. Stokes, Benton Harbor, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christie J. Speakman, 822 Watermill Place, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Colton J. Fullenkamp, Belle Center, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Conner A. Jones, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Derek M. Childers, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – Cody W. Helton, Commercial Point, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Clint A. Floyd, Scranton, SC, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Richard J. Imler, Middleburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brayden G. Hughes, 24270 Holycross Epps Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Carl D. Arthur, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Hunter J. Lucas, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Katie J. Wilson, Coldwater, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $85 costs.

No OL – Katie J. Wilson, Coldwater, $150 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth K. Caprella, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Roice A. Sheley, Bellefontaine, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Melinda Romire, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Leeanna M. Raines, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Robin Larkin, 507 Summer Tree Loop, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Lighted lights – Ronnie B. Martin, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Forest R. Andy, 1137 Valley Drive, dismissed, $143 costs.

Lighted lights – Eric P. Welsh, Sidney, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail move over – Andrew G. Kearns, Schenectady, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathryn M. Roby, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding –Bryce A. Fitch, Richwood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plates – Kurt N. Lemaster, Urbana, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding –Mame M. Diop, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Sara E. Slone, 640 Allenby Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandon L. Trempert, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan D. Whitfield, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William N. Wills, Groveport, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bruce W. Pawley, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Abhijit Das, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Yasuhiro Kume, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Jason V. Mendiola, 14228 Pleasant Ridge Drive, $20 fine, $119.86 costs.

Speeding – Arian C. Bethel, Lewis Center, $52 fine, $3 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments