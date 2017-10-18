Municipal Court

Open container – Jessica D. Foley, 302C South Court St., $150 fine, $155.40 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Sarah N. Taylor, Columbus, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Disrupt serv – Carl W. Keeton, 150 Hemlock Drive, bound over, $126.40 costs.

Obstruct official business – Carl W. Keeton, 150 Hemlock Drive, bound over, $28 costs.

Menacing – Carl W. Keeton, 150 Hemlock Drive, bound over, $28 costs.

Pass bad checks – Tom Blumenschein, 231 Ash St., $300 fine, $127.10 costs, 10 days jail susp.

Burglary – Robert A. MacMichael, Delaware, bound over, $107.40 costs.

Unauth use veh – Terry L. Fletcher Jr., Columbus, $600 fine, $145 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp.

Open container – Rusty L. Shannon, Piqua, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Assault – Heather McCroskey, 50 Poplar St., Apt 3, $250 fine, $85 costs susp., 30 days jail 29 susp.

Stop sign – Joshua A. Smith, Toledo, $25 fine, $55 costs.

Concentration – Aaron J. Collins, 21147 Cotton Slash Road, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 90 days jail 70 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Michael D. Baker, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $165 costs.

OVI – Tyler Waltz, Lakeview, $750 fine, $365 susp., $190 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Tyler J. Waltz, Lakeview, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 cosrts.

No OL – Kierra C. Curry, Sunbury, $58 fine, $138 costs.

No taillights – Sarah N. Taylor, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Susp/rev – Jeffrey S. Jaunzemis, Zanesfield, $600 fine, $173 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Jeffrey S. Jaunzemis, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Heus, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overload – Richard R. Dennis, Galena, $287 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Kiefer L. Stermer, Pickerington, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Andrew R. Dougherty, Columbus, $250 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Speeding – Jodie A. White, Prospect, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Patrick W. Hurto, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Merlin H. Knauff, Columbiana, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey D. Stover, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ryan P. Justice, Remington, IN, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Teaya N. Hasty, Dayton, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Mack A. Miller, Nashport, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Turn signals – Robert A. Moore, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dimple D. Jonnada, Houston, TX, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Overload – David E. Jones, Urbana, $143 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – James L. Coe, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Mary M. Gildow, Bellefontaine, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Assured clear distance – Carl R. Martin, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Patrick A. Gabriel, 200I Greenwood Blvd, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – James A. Doss, LaRue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

