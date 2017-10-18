Municipal Court
Open container – Jessica D. Foley, 302C South Court St., $150 fine, $155.40 costs.
Drug paraphernalia – Sarah N. Taylor, Columbus, $150 fine, $145 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.
Disrupt serv – Carl W. Keeton, 150 Hemlock Drive, bound over, $126.40 costs.
Obstruct official business – Carl W. Keeton, 150 Hemlock Drive, bound over, $28 costs.
Menacing – Carl W. Keeton, 150 Hemlock Drive, bound over, $28 costs.
Pass bad checks – Tom Blumenschein, 231 Ash St., $300 fine, $127.10 costs, 10 days jail susp.
Burglary – Robert A. MacMichael, Delaware, bound over, $107.40 costs.
Unauth use veh – Terry L. Fletcher Jr., Columbus, $600 fine, $145 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp.
Open container – Rusty L. Shannon, Piqua, $150 fine, $28 costs.
Assault – Heather McCroskey, 50 Poplar St., Apt 3, $250 fine, $85 costs susp., 30 days jail 29 susp.
Stop sign – Joshua A. Smith, Toledo, $25 fine, $55 costs.
Concentration – Aaron J. Collins, 21147 Cotton Slash Road, $1000 fine, $365 susp., $200 costs, 90 days jail 70 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Speeding – Michael D. Baker, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $165 costs.
OVI – Tyler Waltz, Lakeview, $750 fine, $365 susp., $190 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.
Speeding – Tyler J. Waltz, Lakeview, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 cosrts.
No OL – Kierra C. Curry, Sunbury, $58 fine, $138 costs.
No taillights – Sarah N. Taylor, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Susp/rev – Jeffrey S. Jaunzemis, Zanesfield, $600 fine, $173 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Speeding – Jeffrey S. Jaunzemis, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $28 costs.
Speeding – Michael A. Heus, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Overload – Richard R. Dennis, Galena, $287 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Kiefer L. Stermer, Pickerington, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.
Speeding – Andrew R. Dougherty, Columbus, $250 fine, $148 costs, 30 days jail susp.
Speeding – Jodie A. White, Prospect, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Patrick W. Hurto, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Merlin H. Knauff, Columbiana, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Speeding – Jeffrey D. Stover, Richwood, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Speeding – Ryan P. Justice, Remington, IN, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Teaya N. Hasty, Dayton, $75 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to yield – Mack A. Miller, Nashport, $58 fine, $110 costs.
Turn signals – Robert A. Moore, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Speeding – Dimple D. Jonnada, Houston, TX, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Overload – David E. Jones, Urbana, $143 fine, $88 costs.
Fail to control – James L. Coe, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Fail to control – Mary M. Gildow, Bellefontaine, $55 fine, $88 costs.
Assured clear distance – Carl R. Martin, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.
Seat belt – Patrick A. Gabriel, 200I Greenwood Blvd, $30 fine, $66 costs.
Speeding – James A. Doss, LaRue, $58 fine, $85 costs.
