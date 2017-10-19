Municipal Court

Speeding – Griffin T. Clark, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Roy Garza, Bellevue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Micah T. Jolliff, 127 South Maple St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Patrick G. Bowsher, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Patrick O. Flanagan, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug offense susp – John Holsinger Jr., Marion, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Non-compliance – John Holsinger Jr., Marion, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Rusty L. Shannon, Piqua, $600 fine, $120 costs.

No OL – Rusty L. Shannon, Piqua, dismissed, $28 costs.

Fictitious plates – Rusty L. Shannon, Piqua, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Joseph S. Northrup, West Liberty, $30 fine, $76 costs.

Fail move over – Christopher D. Fultz, Westerville, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jordan A. Mangels, Loveland, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Randall C. Hartley, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Francis, Sidney, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ronald K. Snider, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Anna E. Geisel, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Randall Craven, 1734 Damos Way, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Randall Craven, 1734 Damos Way, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy S. Birt, Raymond, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Luke P. Sullivan, Plain City, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Isidro Cruz Matrinez, 118 West Fourth St., $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy R. McCluney, Shelby, NC, $58 fine, $103 costs.

Speeding – Christopher M. Estandia, 432 Gallery Drive, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Speeding – Sandra K. Snodgrass, Richwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Curtis M. Coffman, Worthington, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Heather M. Myers, Lima, $58 fine, $110 costs.

OL forfeit – Paul L. Damschroder, Columbus, $150 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Luann McKenna, 316 West Sixth St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Eric W. Lotz, Birmingham, MI, $125 fine, $110 costs.

Stop sign – Alexander C. Jones, Dublin, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Osama B. Abusubha, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Diane M. Quinones, Maumee, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Speeding – Stacey L. Nelson, Mechanicsburg, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – David E. Cook, 15250 Payne Road, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Natalie D. Hartman, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Adam M. Stalnaker, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Timothy L. Wallace, Hilliard, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Steven J. Ziejewski, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments