10/23/2017

Speeding – Michael R. Stover, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tomoyuki Nagahama, Northville, MI, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jaelyn M. Cochenaur, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ryan C. Poling, Prospect, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Emily P. Wenerstrom, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Megan L. Burns, Milford Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Taylor B. Huffman, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brandi A. Carroll, 1561 Valley Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Kristy M. Crochran, Pataskala, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jacob K. Skousen, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Gary H. Davis II, Raymond, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Karen S. Walters, 20420 Wolford Maskill Road, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Marked lanes – So Ogino, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph B. Garwood, Verona, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Child restraint – Chason Bradley, Hilliard, $58 fine, $38 costs.

Speeding – April M. Gross, Wapakoneta, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Ryan S. Anderson, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Allison L. Wilson, 15564 Meadow Brook Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ian D. Follmer, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Concentration – Cierra S. Taylor, Columbus, $750 fine, $365 susp., $178 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail/transfer – Cierra S. Taylor, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Joseph V. Randalli, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Resist arrest – John Waite, 212 Park Avenue, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $34 costs.

Physical control – John Waite, 212 Park Avenue, $500 fine, $180 susp., $165 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Terren A. Hill, Xenia, $150 fine, $90 susp., $101 costs, OL susp. 3 mo.

Disorderly conduct – Wyatt M. Fraker, 925 West Fifth St., Apt 40, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Drug paraphernalia – Jesse A. Harris, Chillicothe, $150 fine, $90 susp., $95 costs, OL susp. 3 mo.

Hit skip – Lisa A. Phillips, 70 Aspen Drive, $750 fine, $180 susp., $145 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 6 mo.

Fail to control – Lisa A. Phillips, 70 Aspen Drive, dismissed, $28 costs.

