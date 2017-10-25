Municipal Court

Speeding – Andrea K. Hager, Mechanicsburg, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Barbara L. Patterson Sawmiller, 479 Emmaus Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth B. Smith, Minocqua, WI, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Zachary A. Truesdale, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Larry D. Gibson, 569 East Tenth St., Lot 2, $150 fine, $98 costs.

Speeding – Ty A. Witzel, Cardington, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Matthew L. Nyholm, 910 Watermill Place, $125 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ryan S. Schroer, Sidney, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Carlos Sanchez Martinez, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Matthew C. Palmer, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Zoey A. Babcock, Ashley, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Mary S. Retterer, 16076 Allen Center Road, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Emi Penney, 1637 Creekview Drive, dismissed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Stephen J. Kambeitz, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelsey A. Kuhlman, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Renee T. Laaksonen, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Lighted lights – Michael G. Cashdollar, Grove City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Brock A. Mitchem, Powell, dismissed, $143 costs.

Assured clear distance – Matthew S. Klaus, Marion, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Text while driving – Matthew S. Klaus, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathryn E. Rohrer, 111 East Seventh St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Jacob D. Phipps, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jenna M. Justus, West Jefferson, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Lori A. Kannally, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas Vega Jr., Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lora J. Britton, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tabetha L. Fillinger, Plain City, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail move over – Jonathan L. Rose, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shelley A. Peace, Hiawassee, GA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Chun Wang, Chesterton, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Amber N. Stevens, Lima, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Seat belt – David M. Truex, Circleville, $20 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Samantha M. Evans, East Liberty, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Brandi K. Patton, Marion, $600 fine, $141 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp.

Disorderly conduct – Richard Martin, 560 East Fifth St., $250 fine, $145 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Abuse intx – Vernon E. Swinning, 213 West Seventh St., bound over, $85 costs.

License forfeit – Jeremy L. Larrick, 723 South Walnut St., dismissed, $210 costs.

Fictitious reg – Jeremy L. Larrick, 723 South Walnut St., $250 fine, $63 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to reg – Jeremy L. Larrick, 723 South Walnut St., $100 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Kristopher H. Sparling, Magnetic Springs, $72 fine, $113 costs.

Seat belt – Angela D. Lemaster, Marengo, $30 fine, $91 costs.

