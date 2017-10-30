Municipal Court

Speeding – Ethan R. Pearson, Galloway, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jordan L. Fashner, Columbus, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Gwendoline E. Walsh, Delaware, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Gary D. Nutter, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Robert L. Smallwood, Florence, SC, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jillian R. Denman, Dublin, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Expired plates – Aaron F. Penney, 494 West Third St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Chad A. Gregory, Marion, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Samantha R. Lewis, South Bend, IN, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Glen L. Runkle III, Columbus, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Kathleen M. Levins, Dublin, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Nathaniel C. Epling, Ostrander, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Joseph E. Stevens, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Assured clear distance – Ian A. Williams, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Seat belt – Michael D. Fleming Jr., Westerville, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Jherika L. Johnson, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dakota R. Sherman, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Sean C. Phillips, Delphos, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Ryan I. Logan, Carmel, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicole C. Herman, Ft. Wayne, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas P. Gianelle, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Samuel P. Franklihn, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Stormie J. Kater, Magnetic Springs, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Meagan M. Valerio, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – William D. Beddow, Plain City, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Mahesh Babu Balla, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Seth R. Baker, 517 Bridal Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Omari J. Roundtree, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Brandi Rose, 14900 Gandy Eddy Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Windshield wipers – Jerry V. Coles II, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Chelsea R. Lowe, 15774 Jolly Road, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelly L. O’Rourke, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Garrett L. Cole, Marion, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lynda K. Roberts, Ostrander, $75 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Brooke N. Gould, Bonita Springs, FL, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Brooke N. Gould, Bonita Springs, FL, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to yield – Diane K. Harvey, Powell, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – John M. Burson, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – William J. O’Neil, 221 Chestnut St., $600 fine, $245 costs, 90 days jail 87 susp.

Possess marijuana – James T. Reed Jr., Columbus, $150 fine, $90 susp., $145 costs, OL susp. 3 mo.

