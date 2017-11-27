Speeding – Ann E. Stanley, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dhanashri Y. Suryawanshi, 821 Watkins Glen Blvd, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Daniel L. Spurgeon, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Gregory F. Haynes Jr., 971 White Oak Court, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Caleb B. Coomer, Dayton, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ernest L. Burchwell Jr., Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Qingxiang Wu, Lewis Center, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Harry R. Shroyer II, Celina, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacqueline J. Lanum, Springfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alexandra S. Schlender, Portage, MI, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joseph W. Hirons, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kathleen L. Bostdorff, Kettering, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Cody I. Long, Huntsville, $30 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Shinji Omyo, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – William L. Hudson, Raymond, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Thayne D. Reinhardt, 706 Deer Run Drive, $100 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to control – Gabrielle Blackburn, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OVI – Deandre R. Swan, Galveston, TX, $750 fine, $365 susp., $175 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

No OL – Deandre R. Swan, Galveston, TX, dismissed, $28 costs.

Marked lanes – Deandre R. Swan, Galveston, TX, dismissed, $28 costs.

Seat belt – Deandre R. Swan, Galveston, TX, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Derek Peterson, Columbus, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Fail to display – Derek Peterson, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Leslie J. Beachy, Plain City, $750 fine, $145 costs, 60 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Leslie J. Beachy, Plain City, dismissed, $28 costs.

Open container – Michael K. Greer, 22571 White Stone Road, $150 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – Russell Armstrong, Richwood, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 28 susp.

Drug paraphernalia – James E. Cisson, North Lewisburg, $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Aaron M. Miller, 816 West Fifth St., $150 fine, $95 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Dogs at large – Shelly Roberson, 214 Woodcrest Drive, $250 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Physical control – Craig K. Sealey, Hilliard, $750 fine, $365 susp., $202 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Marked lanes – Craig K. Sealey, Hilliard, dismissed, $28 costs.

Stop sign – Jaymin K. Patel, Plain City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Ryan A. Riggs, 630 Poppy Lane, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kristen H. Kim, Powell, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Jeremy L. Stutzman, Ostrander, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas A. Colby, Houston, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – P. Frederick Kenimer, Gahanna, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

