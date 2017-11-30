Fail to reg – Carey L. Moore, North Lewisburg, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Joseph S. Gaitten, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Expired plate – Edward E. Beckelheimer Jr., Marion, $58 fine, $115 costs.

Underage pos/con – Alexis M. Eckelberry, West Jefferson, $300 fine, $217.49 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Domestic violence – Brent A. Wells, Magnetic Springs, $600 fine, $234.98 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Endanger child – Brent A. Wells, Magnetic Springs, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Menacing/stalking – Douglas S. Limes, 14111 Weaver Road, $500 fine, $170 costs, 90 days jail 75 susp.

Criminal trespass – Todd A. Schaffner, homeless, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Criminal damage – Todd A. Schaffner, homeless, $300 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Seat belt – Dean E. Schneider, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $146 costs.

OVI – Paul R. Bigley, Delaware, $750 fine, $365 susp., $293 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

FRA susp – Paul R. Bigley, Delaware, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Georgetta S. Livingstone, Marion, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $152 costs.

Viol restr – Angel R. Patrick, West Mansfield, $600 fine, $145 costs.

Non-compliance – Angel R. Patrick, West Mansfield, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Non-compliance – Mathew G. Urban, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $173 costs.

Headlights – Mathew G. Urgan, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Susp/rev – Bryan J. Drum, Delaware, $600 fine, $220 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Support – Bryan J. Drum, Delaware, $600 fine, $28 costs.

Follow too close – Bryan J. Drum, Delaware, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Jasmine N. Carmichael, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – Chason Bradley, Hilliard, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Virginia R. Teitt, 15833 Bellepoint Road, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Brandi R. Cassady, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Skyler Scheiderer, 316 East Sixth St., $58 fine, $95 costs.

Fail to yield – Miranda R. Ranker, 21795 Shirk Road, $58 fine,$85 costs.

Speeding – Carolyn E. Joyce, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Disregard safety – Michael H. Burns, 451 Maranatha Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $210 costs.

Speeding – Pubudu C. Abeysinghe, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alyce L. Heminger, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Braden L. Ruth, 826 Watkins Glen Blvd, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Juan A. Ochoa, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Travis A. Carroll, Columbus, $20 fine, $146 costs.

Fail to reg – Logan A. Lowe, 12276 Lowe Road, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Theft – James T. McCarty, Richwood, $600 fine, $245 costs, 180 days jail 170 susp.

Open container – Anthony Castle, Springfield, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Possess marijuana – Yazan M. Jamhour, Columbus, $150 fine, $90 susp., $135 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Agg poss drugs – Shawn K. Ryan, 871 Southwood Drive, bound over, $158 costs.

