Municipal Court

Burglary – James M. Gale, 528 South Maple St., bound over, $98.10 costs.

Criminal damage – James M. Gale, 528 South Maple St., bound over, $28 costs.

Theft – Adam E. McKenzie, 155 Northcrest Drive, $600 fine, $170 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Drug abuse inst – Adam E. McKenzie, 155 Northcrest Drive, $250 fine, $85 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

OVI – Alexander J. Woody, Columbus, dismissed, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alexander J. Woody, Columbus, $150 fine, $28 costs.

OVI – J. Scott Johnson, 1628 Meadowlark Lane, $750 fine, $365 susp., $165 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Turn signals – J. Scott Johnson, 1638 Meadowlark Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

License plate light – J. Scott Johnson, 1638 Meadowlark Lane, dismissed, $28 costs.

No OL – Stacey M. Faison, Columbus, $58 fine, $95 costs.

No OL – Damon M. Shears, 333 Springwood Lane, $150 fine, $101 costs.

Speeding – Mark I. Sterrett, Huntsville, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Seat belt – Sabbath Lippencott, Springfield, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Assured clear distance – Kaylee M. Fox, 1417 Pepper Lane, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Casey M. Vannicelli, Plain City, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Amanda K. McNier, Springfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Brandt A. Fields, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tobie J. Cheeseman, 547 Amrine Mill Road, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Christopher R. Eley, Franklin, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Justin B. Williams, Warren, MI, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Bryan J. Tipton, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Geneva M. Louis, Anderson, SC, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Irene M. Roark, Marion, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to reg – Berenice L. Boulay, Dublin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Geraldine E. Henault, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Drug abuse inst – Jessica R. Williams, Ridgeway, $500 fine, $295 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Hit skip – Scott J. Williams, 329 Mound St., Apt 9, $600 fine, $120 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp.

Obstruct official business – Scott J. Williams, 329 Mound St., Apt 9, $500 fine, $28 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Persist disorderly conduct – Andrew S. Deere, 1724 Damos Way, $250 fine, $151 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Drug paraphernalia – Jonathan A. Rideout, Ostrander, dismissed, $88 costs.

Possess marijuana – Jonathan A. Rideout, Ostrander, $150 fine, $38 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Alan R. Culbertson, 21150 Shirk Road, $150 fine, $98 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Drug paraphernalia – Derek A. Schmiedebusch, Huntsville, $150 fine, $90 susp., $38 costs, OL susp. 3 mo.

Fail to reg – Oluwatosin D. Ademodi, Pataskala, $58 fine, $165 costs.

Susp/rev – Scott J. Williams, 329 Mound St., Apt 9, dismissed, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Scott J. Williams, 329 Mound St., Apt 9, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Drive unsafe mv – Scott J. Williams, 329 Mound St., Apt 9, dismissed, $28 costs.

OVI – Walter E. Mann, Niles MI, $600 fine, $365 susp., $198 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Speeding – Scott R. Fenstermaker, Delaware, $58 fine, $110 costs.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.