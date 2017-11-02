Municipal Court

Speeding – Richard L. Walley, Trotwood, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Nicholas G. Wisse, Bellefontaine, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Alanna R. Roth, Dunkirk, $58 fine, $97 costs.

No OL – Henry E. Chaffin, Bloomingburg, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Daniel P. Sullivan, Dublin, $58 fine, $91 costs.

Fail/reinstate – Caleb R. Porter, Delaware, $1000 fine, $123 costs.

Speeding – Kyle A. Gillenwater, Springfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Marked lanes – Alan R. Culbertson, 21150 Shirk Road, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Laura K. Sebetto, Toledo, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Aaron P. Oder, Ostrander, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Non-compliance – Gregory L. Combs II, Milford Center, $600 fine $120 costs.

Fail to reg – Elizabeth C. Henry, 720 West Fifth St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Troy N. Thayer, Delaware, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Fail to display – David R. Bly, Grove City, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Susp/rev – Justin L. Poling, Lewis Center, dismissed, $101 costs.

Non-compliance – Justin L. Poling, Lewis Center, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Justin L. Poling, Lewis Center, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Fail to control – Ashtin R. Henry, Belle Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Reynol Ramirez Garcia, Columbus, $58 fine, $210 costs.

Permit unlicensed driver – Reynol Ramirez Garcia, Columbus, dismissed, $28 costs.

Speeding – Reynol Ramirez Garcia, Columbus, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Morgan E. Monaco, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – George M. Whited, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nariman Farman, Lakewood, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Non-compliance – Jeffrey A. Altizer, Bellefontaine, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Fail to display – Jeffrey A. Altizer, Bellefontaine, $58 fine, $28 costs.

Speeding – Donovan A. Overly, 2028 Belmont Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Justin A. Davis, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – Huijun Xin, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kenneth M. Park, Mingo, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Joshua T. Parker, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

OL forfeit – Samantha C. Stewart, DeGraff, $1000 fine, $123 costs.

Improper pass – Lacy L. Mooney, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael A. Cummings, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Dwight D. Lowe, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Austin J. McMasters, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jeffrey A. Lane, Johnstown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Lacy L. Mooney, West Mansfield, $250 fine, $95 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Fail to reg – Wenxin Zhang, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – William D. Brake, 847 West Sixth St., $58 fine, $85 costs.

