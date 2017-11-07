Civil Filings
David Smith vs. Scott Ferguson, for plaintiff, $15,000.00.
Kelly Jerew vs. Lisa Taylor, for plaintiff, $4,478.52.
Steve Jamison vs. James Luscaleet, for plaintiff, $650.00.
Tara Mull vs. TCR Property Services LLC, for plaintiff, $225.00.
City of Marysville vs. Milan Patijarevich, for plaintiff, $835.00.
City of Marysville vs. Henry Island, for plaintiff, $319.20.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Justin Hensley, for plaintiff, $1,121.32.
Midland Funding LLC vs. David Gibson, for plaintiff, $1,128.49.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Steve Dellinger, for plaintiff, $963.72.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Craig Sabins, for plaintiff, $7,025.81.
Regional Collection Services Inc. vs. Todd Eldridge, for plaintiff, $743.12.
Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Alan N. Predmore-Master, for plaintiff, $1,969.71.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Kameron M. Lowe, for plaintiff, $3,352.58.
Hand and Microsurgery vs. Joelle R. Smith, for plaintiff, $415.38.
Regency Finance Company vs. Austin Herbert Hanks, for plaintiff, $1,198.11.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Julie A. Elleman, for plaintiff, $3,594.19.
LNVN Funding LLC vs. Christian Barnett, for plaintiff, $656.59.
Pathways Financial Credit vs. Noah A. Burnett, for plaintiff, $4,387.13.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Suzanne McClelland, for plaintiff, $1,181.23.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Marilyn Ogden, for plaintiff, $1,183.84.
Eagle Loan Company of Ohio Inc. vs. Michael Brewer, for plaintiff, $2,582.86.
General Audit Corporation vs. Dane E. King, for plaintiff, $2,793.22.
General Audit Corporation vs. Greg Armstrong, for plaintiff, $4,914.85.
General Audit Corporation vs. Jason W. Ford, for plaintiff, $1,479.17.
General Audit Corporation vs. Holly R. Vanderpool, for plaintiff, $1,189.50.
General Audit Corporation vs. Heather M. Williams, for plaintiff, $2,241.72.
General Audit Corporation vs. John W. Caryl, for plaintiff, $475.00.
General Audit Corporation vs. Lisa A. Daugherty, for plaintiff, $1,416.00.
General Audit Corporation vs. Donald L. Lawhorn, for plaintiff, $200.00.
General Audit Corporation vs. Pamela J. Davis, for plaintiff, $2,477.32.
World’s Foremost Bank vs. Pam Crabtree, for plaintiff, $10,150.75.
Honda Federal Credit Union vs. Karen Ashba, for plaintiff, $1,686.06.
Storm Trucking Inc. vs. Performance Site Development, for plaintiff, $6,800.00.
Regency Finance Company vs. Tucker Frazier, for plaintiff, $3,153.63.
General Audit Corporation vs. Matthew A. Bollack, for plaintiff, $645.96.
General Audit Corporation vs. Tiara W. Smith, for plaintiff, $297.85.
General Audit Corporation vs. Stephanie M. Wilhelm, for plaintiff, $1,300.82.
General Audit Corporation vs. Jennifer M. Filippi, for plaintiff, $2,128.63.
World’s Foremost Bank vs. Richard A. Crabtree, for plaintiff, $8,355.14.
The Ohio State University vs. Angie Gilles, for plaintiff, $5,782.82.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Melisa L. Guth, for plaintiff, $1,840.81.
City of Marysville vs. Tyler Knapp, for plaintiff, $2,196.26.
City of Marysville vs. Mary L. Scott, for plaintiff, $187.00.
City of Marysville vs. Lenny P. Garrard Sr., for plaintiff, $294.99.
