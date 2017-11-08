Municipal Court

Seat belt – Roland E. Himes III, Sidney, $30 fine, $91 costs.

Improper back/start – Melvin A. Bennett, Galloway, $58 fine, $131 costs.

Speeding – William J. Griffith II, Newark, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Rachel D. Ryan, Warren, MI, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Brian A. Wrenn, Westerville, $25 fine.

Speeding – Betty L. Pitman, Greenville, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Traffic light – Steven E. Zortman, 722 Meadow Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Matthew M. Crickard, Springfield, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Turn signals – Alexander E. Tolber, Columbus, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Seat belt – Tiffany E. Springer-Jackson, 22355 Bear Swamp Road, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Scott J. Buecker, New Albany, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to yield – Anthony B. Whitley, 600 Quail Hollow Drive S, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Alan V. Gingerich, Unionville Center, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Natalie R. Salyer, North Lewisburg, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Shawn L. Sands, Larue, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Bailey K. Shockey, 895 Watkins Glen, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Aaron M. Kastein, Springfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Nicholas G. Mara, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Akram A. Faqih, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Douglas O. Murray, Botkins, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly A. Haver, Lima, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Randall B. Carr, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – Isaiah J. Durso, Columbus, $30 fine, $66 costs.

Speeding – Joseph Eddie, Mansfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael W. Compton, Delaware, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ann M. Boysko, Powell, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Elizabeth K. Bishop, Finleyville, PA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew J. Newman, Pickerington, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Preston A. Stevens, Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jay T. Selby, Middletown, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kevin J. Predieri, Beavercreek, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to reg – Grant A. Crawford, Belle Center, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Marked lanes – Cody S. Michaels, Dayton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kyle M. Jarrett, 1304 Milstone Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Improper pass – Fred Williamson Jr., Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jessica Goodyear, Delaware, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michelle L. Vicchiarelli, Findlay, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding- Prashanth R. Pinninti, Peoria, IL, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jared M. McClintock, Urbana, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Valentino B. Austin II, 516 Mill Wood Blvd, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Stop sign – John A. Schneider, Sidney, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew C. Allsopp, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Samantha A. Wawzyniak, 314 Lakeside Circle, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Traffic light – Anthony M. Hoffman, Mt. Victory, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paul E. Galyk, Marion, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Benjamin G. Hunt, Grove City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Cody A. Fast, Ludlow Falls, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Fail to display – Karen L. Collins, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kelsey L. Hines, Blacklick, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Theft – David C. Smith, East Liverpool, $600 fine, $120 costs, 180 days jail 150 susp.

Seat belt – Ladimer J. Chesnick, Columbus, $30 fine, $146 costs.

Speeding – Teresa A. Jordan, Zanesfield, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Levi L. Stallings, Churubusco, IN, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Matthew A. Sanscrainte, 570 West Third St., $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Sebrina C. Blevins, Urbana, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Khalid Abdullah Alanazi, Tiffin, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Guillermo J. Gutierrez, Newbury Park, CA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Brian B. Wilkerson, Gahanna, $55 fine, $113 costs.

Marked lanes – Dinh V. Nguyen, Heath, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Devon A. Tufts, Newark, $150 fine, $120 costs.

Non-compliance – Devon A. Tufts, Newark, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Devon A. Tufts, Newark, $58 fine, $28 costs.

No OL – Francisco R. Vargas, Columbus, $600 fine, $123 costs.

Expired plates – Todd H. Lyon, 310 Scott Farms Blvd, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Alexander R. Vance, Dayton, $58 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Levi H. Elliott, Zanesfield, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Sean K. Born, Mt. Dora, FL, $58 fine, $210 costs.

Speeding – Grant D. Bowman, Wirtz, VA, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Christopher M.S. Estandia, 432 Gallery Drive, $58 fine, $85 costs.

No OL – Christopher M.S. Extandia, 432 Gallery Drive, dismissed, due to plea to companion case, $28 costs.

Speeding – Jiantao V. Deng, Hilliard, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Ted L. Jones, Kenton, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Phillip L. Vermillion Jr., Galloway, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Raymond C. Yeboah, Columbus, $75 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Jacqueline N. Drew, Troy, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Duane A. Childress, Springfield, $58 fine, $95 costs.

Speeding – Bradley E. Smucker, Plain City, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Paul E. Wright, Indianapolis, IN, $75 fine, $110 costs.

Speeding – Ananthachary Rudroju, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Seat belt – William J. O’Neil, Marion, $20 fine, $66 costs.

