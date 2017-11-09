Municipal Court

Speeding – Brianna D. Carroll, Niagara Falls, NY, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Michael L. Mitchell, Plain City, $125 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Tristan M. Jones, Columbus, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – David L. Krebehenne, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Speeding – Kimberly D. Wilson, Richwood, $58 fine, $85 costs.

Assured clear distance – Tracy J. Stooksbury, Broadway, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Over width – Douglas R. Rose, Johnstown, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Invalid plates – Norman E. Brunson, Greenville, $55 fine, $168 costs.

Open container – Phillip A. McPherson III, West Jefferson, $150 fine, $145 costs.

Domestic violence – Christopher C. Matheny II, Richwood, dismissed, $123 costs.

Theft – Gladys L. Butler, Ninth St., $600 fine, $195 costs, 30 days jail 25 susp.

Persist disorderly conduct – Eric M. White, 14297 Weaver Road, $250 fine, $126 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Possess marijuana – Samantha J. Bogardus, Milford Center, $150 fine, $28 costs.

Sell alcohol underage – Shawna Goldsberry, Milford Center, $1000 fine, $123 costs, 30 days jail susp.

Possess marijuana – Jordan S. Fravel, Hilliard, $150 fine, $88 costs, OL susp. 6 mo.

Possess marijuana – Erick D. Williams, Heath, $150 fine, $98 costs, Ol susp. 6 mo.

Seat belt – Jeffery M. Farley, 1119 Bay Laurel Drive, $20 fine, $146 costs.

OL forfeit – Rocky L. Howell, Richwood, $600 fine, $120 costs.

Non-compliance – Amy L. Love, 953 Southwood Drive, dismissed, $89 costs.

Speeding – Jenna A. Phelps, Milford Center, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Nichole M. Woods-Negron, Grove City, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding –Joshua M. Carelli, Deatsville, AL, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kimberley E. Walter, Hilliard, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Ishan Sharma, Dublin, $100 fine, $91 costs.

Speeding – Andre L. Phlipot, 417 Morning Star Drive, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Kyle W. Hughes, West Mansfield, $58 fine, $104 costs.

Speeding – Jacqueline A. Haimerl, London, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Justin K. Campbell, 923 Watkins Glen, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Qiushi X. Harman, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Andrew K. Swayne, Dublin, dismissed, traffic diversion program completed, $143 costs.

Speeding – Rafael Teran Jr., Columbus, $72 fine, $88 costs.

Non-compliance – Jose A. Abarca Guardado, Columbus, $600 fine, $123 costs, 90 days jail 80 susp.

Speeding – Todd E. Ingerham, Columbus, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Fail to control – Jessica L. Higgins, 1704 Tamarac Drive, $55 fine, $88 costs.

No OL – Nos Rosales, Lewis Center, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Drug susp – Samantha J. Bogardus, Milford Center, $600 fine, $365 susp., $123 costs, 30 days jail 27 susp., OL susp. 1 yr.

Fail to control – William T. Schaeffer, Caledonia, $55 fine, $88 costs.

Speeding – Ted J. Farinacci, Pepper Pike, $58 fine, $110 costs.

